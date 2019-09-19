USD/CAD technical analysis: 200-DMA holds the key to 1.3350/55 resistance-confluence

- USD/CAD struggles around 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-July downpour.
- Upbeat RSI, one-week-old rising trend-line favors break of 200-DMA.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 3.5-month-long resistance-line becomes the key.
Not only one-week-old rising trend-line but upbeat relative strength index (RSI) also favors the USD/CAD pair’s upside as it takes the bids to 1.3290 amid initial trading session on Thursday.
The 200-day simple moving average (DMA) near 1.3310 becomes immediate resistance to watch during the pair’s further upside, a break of which could escalate the run-up towards 1.3350/55 resistance-confluence including 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a downward sloping trend-line since May-end.
Should there be further upside beyond 1.3355, monthly top surrounding 1.3385 and June 18 high near 1.3435 could flash on buyers’ radar.
Meanwhile, a downside break below 1.3255 support-line can recall 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3226 whereas monthly low near 1.3134 will challenge sellers afterward.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3294
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3256
|Daily SMA50
|1.3214
|Daily SMA100
|1.3272
|Daily SMA200
|1.3312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.331
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly High
|1.329
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3177
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3393
