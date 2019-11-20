USD/CAD Technical Analysis: 1.3280/90 resistance confluence challenges 5-week high

- USD/CAD confronts 200-day SMA, a falling resistance line since late-May.
- 50% of Fibonacci retracement adds to the resistance.
- 100-day SMA acts as a near-term firm support.
The USD/CAD pair’s run-up to five-week high seems to witness a bumpy road ahead. The quote takes the bids to 1.3280 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
The downward sloping trend line since May 30, coupled with 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), near 1.3277/80 acts as immediate upside barriers for the pair’s latest rise. Also increasing hardships for buyers is 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May-July declines at 1.3290.
In case bulls manage to dominate past-1.3290, the 1.3350/55 area including the previous month high and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement will be in the spotlight.
On the downside, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3225 offers nearby rest during the pair’s pullback, a break of which could recall a 100-day SMA level of 1.3205.
It should be noted that the two-week-old rising support line around 1.3160 could question sellers below 1.3205.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.328
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3271
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3169
|Daily SMA50
|1.3212
|Daily SMA100
|1.3203
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3228
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3429
