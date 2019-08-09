USD/CAD technical analysis: 10-day SMA, 3-week old support-line question sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The USD/CAD pair’s pullback from 200-day SMA takes rest around short-term key supports.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 1.3355 can entertain traders during either side breaks.

Following its failure to sustained 200-day SMA break, USD/CAD rests on 10-day SMA while trading near 1.3220 ahead of Friday’s European open.

In addition to 10-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 1.3215, an upward sloping trend-line since July 19, at 1.3185, also limits pair’s near-term declines.

Given the sellers dominate after 1.3185, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-end to mid-July south-run near 1.3145 can flash on their radar.

Meanwhile, pair’s U-turn from current levels can have 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3290 and 200-day SMA, at 1.3305, as immediate resistance, a break of which can push prices to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3355.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3222
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.3227
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3149
Daily SMA50 1.32
Daily SMA100 1.3307
Daily SMA200 1.3309
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3316
Previous Daily Low 1.3222
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3257
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.328
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3194
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3288
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3349
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3382

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: consolidates between daily moving averages

EUR/USD: consolidates between daily moving averages

The EUR/USD pair moved in a limited range on Thursday as US stocks advanced and US Treasury yields stopped falling. Global growth jitters eased a tad after China posted the trade data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: holds above 1.2100 support area

GBP/USD: holds above 1.2100 support area

The GBP/USD pair faced some intraday volatility but is poised to close the day virtually unchanged. The pair has continued to trade within its weekly range, with pullbacks finding support just below the 1.2100 level.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY off lows, upside favored on bullish indicator divergence?

USD/JPY off lows, upside favored on bullish indicator divergence?

USD/JPY managed to recover from 105.75 lows, currently trading just a touch above the 106 handle and between a range of 105.71 and 106.10, unmotivated by mixed market sentiment and broad USD weakness. Focus shifts to US data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Buyers have dried up, eyes on 23.6% Fibo

Gold: Buyers have dried up, eyes on 23.6% Fibo

Gold prices have stalled and the market awaits another catalyst from the trade wars to see how far lower yields can which should send gold on another journey to the upside. However, in the absence of further escalation, on a break back below the 1480s.

Gold News

US treasury yield curve flattest since December 2018

US treasury yield curve flattest since December 2018

The US treasury yield curve, as represented by the spread between the 10-year and two-year bond yields, is currently the flattest since Dec 2018. The yield curve may invert on escalating US-CN trade tensions and dovish Fed expectations.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  