USD/CAD sticks to modest intraday gains around mid-1.3600s, bullish potential intact

- USD/CAD regains positive traction on Thursday and is supported by a bullish USD.
- The prospects for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone benefit the Greenback.
- Retreating Oil prices undermines the Loonie and supports prospects for further gains.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying on Thursday and stalls the previous day's modest pullback from the 1.3675 region, or its highest level since March 28. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the modest intraday uptick and currently trade around mid-1.3600s during the early part of the European session, up less than 0.10% for the day.
The near-term bias, meanwhile, seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a six-month peak touched on Wednesday and remains well supported by the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, the markets are now pricing in a nearly 50% chance of another 25 bps Fed rate hike move in November and the bets were lifted by the upbeat US ISM Services PMI, which rose to 54.5 last month – the highest reading since February.
Additional details of showed a rise in new orders, pointing to a resilient US economy, while higher Prices Paid sub-component was seen as potential signs of still-elevated inflationary pressures, which should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. The outlook, meanwhile, allows the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold steady just below its highest level since 2008 touched in August. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, weighed down by China's economic woes, further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status.
This, along with a modest pullback in Crude Oil prices, which tends to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie, validates the near-term positive outlook for the USD/CAD pair. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC) signalled on Wednesday that it could raise borrowing costs again to combat inflation. Market participants, however, seem convinced that the BoC will be relatively quick to cut rates in the wake of signs that the Canadian economy is cooling rapidly. This could dent demand for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and support prospects for a further appreciating move for the major.
Market participants now look to the release of the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, which will be followed by the Canadian Ivey PMI later during the early North American session. Traders will further take cues from speeches by FOMC members, which, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3649
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3636
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3547
|Daily SMA50
|1.3371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3402
|Daily SMA200
|1.3465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3677
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3591
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3559
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
