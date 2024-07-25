USD/CAD stands tall near three-month peak, above 1.3800 as traders look to US Q2 GDP

A combination of factors pushes USD/CAD higher for the seventh straight day on Thursday.

The recent fall in Oil prices, along with the BoC’s dovish outlook, undermines the Loonie.

Bulls seem unaffected by a softer USD, though seem reluctant ahead of the US macro data.

The USD/CAD pair builds on its recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so and continues to gain traction for the seventh successive day on Thursday. This also marks the tenth day of a positive move in the previous eleven and lifts spot prices to the highest level since April 17, around the 1.3820 region during the Asian session.

Crude Oil prices languish near a one-and-half-month low touched earlier this week amid concerns about a slowing demand from China – the world's largest importer. This, along with the Bank of Canada's (BoC) dovish outlook, continues to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the Canadian central bank lowered its key policy rate by 25 basis points for the second straight month on Wednesday and said more cuts were likely if inflation continued to cool in line with forecasts.

Adding to this, the BoC trimmed its 2024 growth forecast to a lacklustre 1.2% from the 1.5% predicted in April and reiterated that inflation should return sustainably to the 2% target in the second half of 2025. The markets were quick to react and are now pricing in over a 52% chance that the central bank will cut interest rates again at its next monetary policy meeting in September. This, to a larger extent, overshadows a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair.

That said, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin its rate-cutting cycle in September might hold back traders from placing fresh bets ahead of the crucial US macro data. The Advance US Q2 GDP print is due for release later this Thursday and will be followed by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday. This will play a key role in influencing the Fed's policy path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.