USD/CAD stages a modest recovery from multi-week low, upside potential seems limited

- USD/CAD gains some positive traction amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
- The Fed’s less hawkish stance and the risk-on mood act as a headwind for the USD.
- Bullish Oil prices could underpin the Loonie and contribute to capping the major.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying near the 1.3585 region, or over a three-week low touched this Wednesday and sticks to its modest gains through the early European session. The pair is currently placed just above the 1.3600 round-figure mark and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak, though lacks bullish conviction.
The US Dollar regains positive traction and recovers a major part of the overnight losses, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the USD/CAD pair. That said, the Federal Reserve's less hawkish stance, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven USD and act as a headwind for the major, at least for the time being.
It is worth recalling that the US central bank last week toned down its approach to reining in inflation and signalled that a pause to interest rate hikes was on the horizon in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector. Adding to this, the takeover of Silicon Valley Bank by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company calmed market nerves about the contagion risk and helped reverse the negative sentiment in the markets.
Apart from this, bullish Crude Oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and contribute to capping any further gains for the USD/CAD pair. Against the backdrop of hopes of a strong demand recovery in China, a halt to some exports from Iraq's Kurdistan raised concerns about tightening global supplies. This, along with easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis, pushes the black liquid to over a two-week high.
This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair's rejection slide from levels just above the 1.3800 mark has run its course and placing fresh bullish bets. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Pending Home Sales. The data might influence the USD, which, along with Oil price dynamics could provide some impetus to the major.
The focus, however, will remain on the final US Q4 GDP on Thursday, followed by the monthly Canadian GDP report and the Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3611
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3704
|Daily SMA50
|1.3538
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3366
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3695
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3592
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3564
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3526
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.377
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0850 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is easing below 1.0850 in the early European morning. Traders turn cautious, despite easing banking fears, as the focus shifts toward the euro area inflation data. The pair's pullback could be also attributed to a broad US Dollar rebound.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is heading back toward 1.2300, fading the Asian bounce in early Europe. Broad-based US Dollar rebound, despite a better market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields, is weighing on the pair. US housing data awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,930 as mixed sentiment underpins US Dollar rebound
Gold price (XAU/USD) renews its intraday low around $1,960 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce amid early Wednesday in Europe. The precious metal’s latest losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound amid fresh challenges to the risk appetite emanating from China.
Ethereum supply shrinks by 70,000 ETH. Will Ethereum price hit $2,000?
Ethereum transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake was the last major upgrade to the altcoin’s blockchain and the Shanghai hard fork is the next one. The shift to PoS purged 70,000 ETH tokens from the altcoin’s circulating supply.
Market mood improves as banking fears ease
This week, financial markets will focus on key inflation figures from across the globe, speeches by Fed officials, and the US Senate hearings on SVB. Although some normality seems to be returning to markets, this could easily be disrupted by negative news.