USD/CAD slips below mid-1.3800s, downside potential seems limited amid falling Oil prices

USD/CAD pulls back from the vicinity of the YTD peak touched on Monday.

Dovish Fed expectations cap the USD upside and prompt some profit-taking.

Bearish Oil prices could undermine the Loonie and help limit further losses.

The USD/CAD pair turns lower following an Asian session uptick to the 1.3865 region on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a nine-day winning streak to its highest level since November 2023. The intraday downtick drags spot prices back below mid-1.3800s in the last hour, though any meaningful corrective decline still seems elusive.

Crude Oil prices remain under some selling pressure for the third straight day amid receding fears about a wider conflict in the Middle East. Apart from this, concerns about a weak demand in China – the world's largest crude importer – dragged the black liquid to its lowest level since June 10. This, along with the Bank of Canada's (BoC) dovish outlook, might continue to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin its rate-cutting cycle in September keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive below a two-and-half-week high touched on Monday. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing slightly overbought conditions. This, in turn, prompts some profits around the USD/CAD pair, especially after the recent rally of nearly 300 pips from the monthly swing low.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and JOLTS Job Openings. The focus, however, will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday. Apart from this, the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday will drive the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.