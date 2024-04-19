USD/CAD side-steps geopolitical geopolitical volatility to trade little changed

- USD/CAD avoids the worst excesses of volatility in markets from the reported retaliation of Israel against Iran.
- The flight to safety boosted the US Dollar but the Canadian Dollar benefited equally from surging Oil prices.
- Interest rate differentials remain a bullish factor for the pair as the Fed delays expected interest rate cuts.
USD/CAD is trading in the 1.3750s after edging lower on Friday. The pair has been shielded by the worst excesses of volatility witnessed in markets brought on by the escalating geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
The surge in risk aversion after reports of Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Iran have supported the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) along with the other usual suspects: Gold, JPY, CHF.
Yet the impact on USD/CAD was muted due to the Middle East conflict’s impact on Oil, and the Canadian Dollar’s sensitivity to Oil prices.
WTI Crude Oil prices rose over 4.0% from $81.80 to $85.50 following the news of Israel’s purported attack on Iran. This strengthened CAD because Oil is the country’s primary export.
Beyond the Israeli-Iran conflict, however, other factors are also expected to drive up the price of Oil, according to some analysts.
One factor is the US’s increasingly long list of Oil producing countries who are potential targets for sanctions.
“Less Oil from Iran and Venezuela is likely to reach the market in the coming months, as the US intends to tighten Oil sanctions against Iran and reinstate the Oil sanctions against Venezuela that have been eased in the meantime,” says Commerzbank in a recent note.
Commerzbank sees other bullish factors for Crude in the form of continued OPEC+ supply constraints and increased broad demand for gasoline due to the likelihood that the European Central Bank (ECB) and Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates before the end of the year.
From the perspective of Oil, the outlook favors the CAD side of the USD/CAD pair, and is therefore a bearish factor for USD/CAD.
Diverging outlook on interest rates could support USD/CAD
USD/CAD remains in a short and medium-term uptrend despite the negative spillover effect from Oil prices.
The reason for this is the diverging outlook on the future path of interest rates in the US and Canada. Interest rates are a key FX driver because global capital tends to flow to where interest rates are higher all other things being equal.
This has supported the US Dollar most recently during its early April rally and provided a bullish backwind for USD/CAD.
Interest rates in Canada are expected to fall in the summer amid declining inflation and slower growth but the reverse is increasingly the case in the US.
In the US stronger macroeconomic data, persistently high inflation and a tight labor market are seen as factors likely to keep interest rates comparatively higher for longer.
From expecting three 0.25% rate cuts in 2024 at the start of the year when inflation was tracking lower, the Federal Reserve is now indicating it may only cut twice or perhaps once. Some Federal Reserve officials are even signaling that the central bank should keep interest rates at their present level until more evidence of inflation coming down is available.
Market based indicators of the number of rate cuts have also changed radically with odds now showing the most likely month for the Fed to implement a first rate cut is September, when previously expectations had been zeroed in on June.
The situation in Canada is very different. There, inflation is still tracking lower and the probability of the Bank of Canada (BoC) cutting interest rates by 0.25% in June stands at 70%, according to analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Indeed, on Tuesday, BoC governor Tiff Macklem stated, “there’s some downward momentum in underlying inflation.”
Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data backs this up. Whilst headline inflation crept higher in March – to 2.9% from 2.8% it remains below the BoC's 3.0% target. In addition, the main drivers were rising gasoline prices and the rising US mortgage rates used by many Canadian property owners, according to Tradingeconomics.com.
Both the core-trim and core-median measures of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), however, showed signs of easing – to 3.1% (the lowest since June 2021) and 2.8% (matching the July 2021 low), respectively – according to BBH.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0650 amid risk reset
EUR/USD is holding onto its recovery mode near 1.0650 in European trading on Friday. A recovery in risk sentiment is helping the pair, as the safe-haven US Dollar pares gains. Earlier today, reports of an Israeli strike inside Iran spooked markets.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is rebounding toward 1.2450 in early Europe on Friday, having tested 1.2400 after the UK Retail Sales volumes stagnated again in March, The pair recovers in tandem with risk sentiment, as traders take account of the likely Israel's missile strikes on Iran.
Gold price defends gains below $2,400 as geopolitical risks linger
Gold price is trading below $2,400 in European trading on Friday, holding its retreat from a fresh five-day high of $2,418. Despite the pullback, Gold price remains on track to book the fifth weekly gain in a row, supported by lingering Middle East geopolitical risks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin price shows no signs of directional bias while it holds above $60,000. The fourth BTC halving is partially priced in, according to Deutsche Bank’s research.
Geopolitics once again take centre stage, as UK Retail Sales wither
Nearly a week to the day when Iran sent drones and missiles into Israel, Israel has retaliated and sent a missile into Iran. The initial reports caused a large uptick in the oil price.