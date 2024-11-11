USD/CAD rises above 1.3900 amid lower Oil prices, potential Trump’s tariffs

- USD/CAD appreciates as Trump’s proposed fiscal policies could heighten inflation risks, prompting the Fed to adopt hawkish stance.
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 73.0 in November, exceeding 70.5 prior and expected 71.0 readings.
- The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar faces challenges due to lower crude Oil prices.
USD/CAD seems to extend its gains as US Dollar (USD) appreciates as traders anticipate a less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed), as Donald Trump is likely to pursue his campaign promises to enact substantial tariffs, including a 10% increase on imports and a reduction in corporate taxes. The USD/CAD pair trades around 1.3920 during the Asian session on Monday.
Trump’s fiscal policies could lead to higher investment, spending, and labor demand, elevating inflation risks. This could prompt the Fed to adopt a more restrictive monetary policy. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated on Thursday that he doesn’t anticipate Trump’s potential return to the White House impacting the Fed’s near-term policy decisions.
On Friday, the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 73.0 in November, up from 70.5 in October and exceeding the market’s expectation of 71.0. This upbeat data has broadly strengthened the Greenback.
The upside of the USD/CAD pair could also be supported by the weaker commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD), which could be attributed to lower crude Oil prices, given the fact that Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price continues to decline for the second consecutive day, trading around $69.90 per barrel during the Asian hours on Monday. The drop in crude Oil prices comes as China's latest stimulus measures disappointed investors. Additionally, Oil prices have eased after eased concerns over potential supply disruptions from Storm Rafael in the US Gulf of Mexico.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped at 0.6600 on China concerns
AUD/USD pares back gains in Asian trading on Monday, keeping the green below 0.6600. Soft Chinese inflation data and potential Trump tariffs on China sag investors' confidence and check the pair's upside amid light trading on a US holiday.
USD/JPY regains 153.00 and beyond on BoJ rate hike uncertainty
USD/JPY is rallying hard on the 153.00 level early Monday, as the Japanese Yen is sold off into the BoJ summary, which showed that policymakers were divided on rate hike timing. Japan's PM Ishiba faces a leadership vote, which adds another layer of uncertainty and weighs on the JPY.
Gold eyes more pain stepping into the US inflation week
Gold price has opened a new week on the back foot below $2,700, looking to extend its three-week losing streak. Rebounding US Treasury bond yields and China’s economic concerns offset a pause in the US Dollar upsurge, exerting additional downside pressure on Gold price.
October’s US CPI rates to be the next big test for the greenback
With the US elections being over, Trump getting elected and the Fed having released its interest rate decision, we take a look at what next week has in store for the markets.
October’s US CPI rates to be the next big test for the greenback
With the US elections being over, Trump getting elected and the Fed having released its interest rate decision, we take a look at what next week has in store for the markets. On the monetary front a number of policymakers from various central banks are scheduled to speak at some point or the other.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.