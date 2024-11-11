USD/CAD rises above 1.3900 amid lower Oil prices, potential Trump’s tariffs

USD/CAD appreciates as Trump’s proposed fiscal policies could heighten inflation risks, prompting the Fed to adopt hawkish stance.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 73.0 in November, exceeding 70.5 prior and expected 71.0 readings.

The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar faces challenges due to lower crude Oil prices.

USD/CAD seems to extend its gains as US Dollar (USD) appreciates as traders anticipate a less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed), as Donald Trump is likely to pursue his campaign promises to enact substantial tariffs, including a 10% increase on imports and a reduction in corporate taxes. The USD/CAD pair trades around 1.3920 during the Asian session on Monday.

Trump’s fiscal policies could lead to higher investment, spending, and labor demand, elevating inflation risks. This could prompt the Fed to adopt a more restrictive monetary policy. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated on Thursday that he doesn’t anticipate Trump’s potential return to the White House impacting the Fed’s near-term policy decisions.

On Friday, the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 73.0 in November, up from 70.5 in October and exceeding the market’s expectation of 71.0. This upbeat data has broadly strengthened the Greenback.

The upside of the USD/CAD pair could also be supported by the weaker commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD), which could be attributed to lower crude Oil prices, given the fact that Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price continues to decline for the second consecutive day, trading around $69.90 per barrel during the Asian hours on Monday. The drop in crude Oil prices comes as China's latest stimulus measures disappointed investors. Additionally, Oil prices have eased after eased concerns over potential supply disruptions from Storm Rafael in the US Gulf of Mexico.