USD/CAD retreats further from near two-month peak, downside seems limited

- USD/CAD drifts lower for the second straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and weighs on the pair amid a modest USD downtick.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should act as a tailwind for the USD and help limit any further losses.
The USD/CAD pair extends the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of mid-1.3500s, or its highest level in almost two months and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Wednesday. The downtick is sponsored by a combination of factors and drags spot prices to the 1.3475 region, or the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal point during the Asian session.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in the February Short-Term Energy Outlook report released on Tuesday, cut its forecast for domestic Oil output growth for 2024 and eased worries about excess supply. This, along with the recent attacks on shipping by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the crucial Red Sea, which sees nearly 12% of the global Oil trade, lends support to the black liquid, which, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, remains on the defensive below its highest level since November 14 and turns out to be another factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
The overnight pullback in the US Treasury bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking, especially after the post-NFP move up, though hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations should help limit deeper losses. The incoming US macro data suggested that the economy is in good shape, giving the Fed more headroom to keep interest rates higher for longer. Adding to this, the recent hawkish comments by a slew of influential FOMC members further forced investors to continue scaling back their expectations for an aggressive policy easing in 2024. This could act as a tailwind for the US bond yields, which favours the USD bulls and should lend support to the USD/CAD pair.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been losing traction – are still holding in the positive territory and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. Moving ahead, traders now look to the release of Trade Balance data from the US and Canada for some impetus ahead of the EIA data on US Oil inventory, due later during the North American session. Apart from this, speeches by Fed officials will influence the USD, which, along with Oil price dynamics, should provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3477
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3486
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3454
|Daily SMA50
|1.3426
|Daily SMA100
|1.3553
|Daily SMA200
|1.3477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3544
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3359
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3542
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3229
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3502
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3434
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
