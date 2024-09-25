USD/CAD remains subdued near 1.3450 as traders expect more Fed rate cuts in this year

- USD/CAD loses ground due to rising dovish sentiment surrounding the Fed’s policy outlook.
- Fed’s Bowman urged caution regarding central bank rate cuts, citing inflation indicators above the 2% target.
- The commodity-linked CAD may struggle due to lower crude Oil prices amid investors re-assessing the effectiveness of China’s stimulus plans.
USD/CAD hovers around 1.3430 during the early European hours on Wednesday. The pair received downward pressure following the bumper interest rate cut of 50 basis points by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) last week.
The US Dollar (USD) may depreciate further due to expectations for further rate cuts by the Fed in 2024. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in around 50% likelihood of a 75 basis point reduction, bringing the Fed's rate to a range of 4.0-4.25% by the end of this year.
Additionally, the lower US Treasury yields contribute to downward pressure for the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against its six major peers, trading around 100.30 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 3.51% and 3.73%, respectively, at the time of writing.
However, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman stated on Tuesday that key inflation indicators are still "uncomfortably above" the 2% target, urging caution as the Fed moves forward with interest rate cuts. Despite this, she expressed a preference for a more conventional approach, advocating for a quarter percentage point reduction.
The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) could weaken as crude Oil prices face headwinds, with investors re-evaluating the effectiveness of China’s stimulus plans to significantly boost its economy and fuel demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Oil price trades around $71.00 per barrel at the time of writing.
On Tuesday, Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem stated that the central bank will closely monitor consumer conditions in Canada, stressing that the timing and pace of future rate cuts will be data-driven. "The timing and pace will be determined by incoming data and our assessment of what those data mean for future inflation," Macklem remarked.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to gains near 1.1200 on sustained USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, holding gains in early European trading on Wednesday. Sustained US Dollar weakness on large Fed rate cut bets coupled with China's stimulus-led market optimism lend support to the pair ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD battles 1.3400, reverses from 30-month high
GBP/USD is battling 1.3400 in the European session on Wednesday, reversing from 30-month highs of 1.3430. Traders appear to take profits on the Pound Sterling longs, weighing on the pair, despite a broad US Dollar softness and persisting risk-on market profile, Fedspeak eyed.
Gold price moves away from all-time peak, downside seems cushioned
Gold price (XAU/USD) pulls back after refreshing a record high on Wednesday and touches a daily low, around the $2,655 area heading into the European session.
Bitcoin bulls could eye $70,000 above consolidation zone
Bitcoin and Ripple are consolidating between their key levels, reflecting a period of indecision among traders. At the same time, Ethereum demonstrates signs of a rally after successfully closing above its resistance barrier.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.