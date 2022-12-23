- USD/CAD comes under some renewed selling pressure on Friday amid a modest USD downtick.
- A recovery in global risk sentiment is seen weighing the safe-haven buck and exerting pressure.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should limit the USD fall and lend support ahead of the US PCE data.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from a one-week low and meets with a fresh supply on Friday. The pair remains depressed heading into the European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the 1.3630-1.3625 region.
A modest recovery in the US equity futures prompts some selling around the safe-haven US Dollar, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the USD/CAD pair. The USD downtick, however, is likely to remain limited amid reviving bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, bolstered by the upbeat US macro data released on Thursday.
In fact, the US GDP growth for the third quarter was revised higher to show that the economy expanded by 3.2%, faster than the 2.9% estimated previously. Adding to this, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment-related benefits increased less than expected during the week ended December 17, pointing to a still-tight labour market.
The resilient US economy could allow the Fed to continue raising borrowing costs, which, in turn, continues to act as a tailwind for the US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls. Meanwhile, subdued action around crude oil prices fails to provide any impetus to the commodity-linked Loonie and could further lend support to the USD/CAD pair.
Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data. The Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - will be looked upon for fresh cues on inflation and influence the US central bank's decision on future rate hikes.
This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD demand in the near term and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair on the last day of the week. Apart from this, oil price dynamics should further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.363
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3639
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3577
|Daily SMA50
|1.3549
|Daily SMA100
|1.34
|Daily SMA200
|1.3091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3685
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3641
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3692
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds near 1.0600 with eyes on Fed’s favorite inflation and US data
EUR/USD clings to mild gains near 1.0610 as the pair buyers retake control after a two-day losing streak. That said, the major currency pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s cautious mood, as well as the holiday season, during early Friday in Europe.
GBP/USD retreats from 21-HMA inside weekly falling wedge
GBP/USD steps back from intraday high of 1.2058 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair fails to defend the first daily gains in three inside a one-week-old bullish chart formation, namely falling wedge.
Gold braces for US PCE Inflation, Durable Goods Orders below $1,800
Gold price treads water around $1,795 as it struggles to defend the first daily gains in three during Friday’s sluggish trading. In doing so, the precious metal prints mild gains inside a bearish chart formation (discussed below), while waiting for the key US statistics.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.