USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.2600 mark, downside seems limited

- USD/CAD edged lower on Friday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to multi-month tops.
- A goodish rebound in oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some downward pressure.
- A subdued USD demand failed to impress bullish traders ahead of the US Retail Sales figures.
The USD/CAD pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2570 region.
Having struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark, the USD/CAD pair edged lower on the last day of the week and eroded a part of the previous day's strong gains to near three-month tops. A subdued US dollar demand was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the major. Apart from this, a goodish rebound in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some pressure on the pair.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets failed to assist the safe-haven greenback to capitalize on the overnight positive move. That said, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and hawkish Fed expectations helped limit the USD downside. Despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish testimony, investors seem convinced that the US central bank will tighten its policy sooner amid rising inflationary pressure.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar found some support from an uptick in crude oil prices. However, worsening outbreaks of COVID-19 involving the Delta variant in some countries and uncertainty over the OPEC+ deal to boost supply clouded the outlook for the black gold. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the loonie remains to the downside and supports prospects for additional gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly Retail Sales figures later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, oil price dynamics will further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2577
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2414
|Daily SMA50
|1.2233
|Daily SMA100
|1.2375
|Daily SMA200
|1.263
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2614
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2502
|Previous Weekly High
|1.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2303
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2526
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2413
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 amid mixed market mood
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.18, moving above the lows that were triggered by concerns about inflation and the Delta variant. Final Eurozone CPI came out at 1.9% as expected. US consumer figures are awaited.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.38 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3850, quickly recovering from a dip under 1.38. Investors await US retail sales and consumer sentiment. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.