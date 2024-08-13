USD/CAD remains below 1.3750 despite lower Oil prices, US PPI eyed

USD/CAD loses ground due to improved risk-on sentiment.

The US Dollar steadies from the reduced bets for a 50 basis point rate cut by the Fed in September.

The upside of the commodity-linked CAD could be limited due to lower WTI Oil prices.

USD/CAD edges lower to near 1.3740 during the early European session on Tuesday. However, the US Dollar (USD) holds ground due to decreased expectations for a 50 basis point interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September.

According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of 50 basis points (bps) cut in September has dropped to 50%, down from 85% last week. However, the rate markets continue to price in a 100% chance of at least a 25 bps cut at the upcoming meeting.

Investors will likely focus on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data set to be released on Tuesday and Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Wednesday. Traders are looking for confirmation that price growth remains stable in the United States.

The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) could face challenges due to lower crude Oil prices, given the fact that Canada is the biggest crude exporter to the United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price halts its four-day winning streak, trading around $78.00 per barrel at the time of writing.

WTI crude Oil prices have edged lower amid concerns about demand, following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries's (OPEC) reduction in its 2024 demand growth forecast due to weaker expectations in China, according to Reuters.

Additionally, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is anticipated to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at both the September and October meetings, which could weaken the Canadian Dollar.