USD/CAD unable to pull itself off of 1.3500 in quiet Friday trading

- USD/CAD dipped to 1.3461 before a US-session surge back to 1.3500.
- It's a thin Friday on the economic calendar.
- USD/CAD put a lot of effort going nowhere this week.
USD/CAD looked in both directions on Friday as markets see thin action heading into the week’s closing bell. It was a relatively sedate trading week for the pair with the US Dollar (USD) gaining around a third of a percent against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
Next week brings a slew of data for both the US and Canada with US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Wednesday and Canadian GDP on Thursday alongside US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) figures. Next Friday also brings Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for both Canada and the US.
Daily digest market movers: USD/CAD churns the midrange on quiet Friday
- Friday markets look thin, leaving USD/CAD open to drift in the middle.
- Thursday’s mixed PMIs for the US and Retail Sales for Canada leave the pair with little directional momentum to wrap up the week.
- Next week is set to open quiet as well with only January’s US New Home Sales on the docket for Monday.
- US New Home Sales Change last printed at 8.0% in December, New Home Sales are expected to increase slightly to 680K from 664K.
- Tuesday also sees mid-tier data with US Durable Goods figures for January forecast to print at -4.0% versus the previous 0.0%.
- Canada is absent from the economic calendar until Wednesday’s Current Account figures for the fourth quarter, which last printed at -3.22 billion.
Canadian Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies this week. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.37%
|-0.53%
|0.24%
|-0.38%
|0.17%
|-0.96%
|0.01%
|EUR
|0.35%
|-0.18%
|0.59%
|-0.02%
|0.52%
|-0.60%
|0.38%
|GBP
|0.53%
|0.16%
|0.76%
|0.14%
|0.68%
|-0.44%
|0.53%
|CAD
|-0.23%
|-0.59%
|-0.74%
|-0.60%
|-0.06%
|-1.19%
|-0.21%
|AUD
|0.38%
|0.01%
|-0.14%
|0.60%
|0.54%
|-0.58%
|0.39%
|JPY
|-0.17%
|-0.55%
|-0.69%
|0.06%
|-0.57%
|-1.14%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|0.93%
|0.57%
|0.41%
|1.17%
|0.56%
|1.09%
|0.94%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|-0.39%
|-0.55%
|0.21%
|-0.39%
|0.15%
|-0.96%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Technical analysis: 1.3500 is proving a tough number to beat
USD/CAD continues to cycle 1.3500 as the pair experiments with losing momentum in the longer term. The 1.3500 figure remains a sticky major level for the pair, but a heavy supply zone near 1.3530 could prove a viable selling region for particularly brave traders as the pair etches in the beginnings of a Fair Value Gap (FVG) on Friday.
USD/CAD continues to get mired in the 200-day Simple Moving Average at 1.3478, but a rough bullish pattern is still bullish, and the long-term moving average is providing a technical floor for bidders to push off of.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
