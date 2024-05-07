USD/CAD rebounds above 1.3650 amid firmer US Dollar, lower crude oil prices

- USD/CAD holds positive ground near 1.3685 on the rebound of USD on Tuesday.
- Fed’s Barkin noted the current rate level should cool the economy enough to bring down inflation to the 2% goal.
- The BoC potentially getting closer to rate cuts relative to the Fed, which might drag the CAD lower.
The USD/CAD pair gains traction around 1.3685 during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The rebounds of Greenback and the decline of oil prices provide some support to the pair. Investors will take more cues from the Canadian Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for April, due later in the day.
The recent US labor market data and comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have triggered the speculation of rate cuts. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Monday that the current interest rate level should cool the economy enough to bring down inflation to the Fed's 2% goal. New York Fed President John Williams noted that "eventually" the US Fed will cut interest rates, although he did not give a time frame.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) strengthens broadly amid the uncertainties surrounding the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which boost the safe-haven currencies like the Greenback. Israel's war cabinet voted to continue the military attack on Hamas, and Israeli troops launched strikes on Gaza's southernmost city on Monday, hours after Hamas announced it would accept terms based on a cease-fire proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, per New York Times.
On the Loonie front, an FX strategist from CIBC Capital Markets expects that there are going to be some headwinds for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in the near term as the Bank of Canada (BoC) potentially gets closer to rate cuts relative to the Fed. This, in turn, is likely to cap the downside of USD/CAD put for the time being. Apart from this, the decline in oil prices near two-month lows exerts some selling pressure on the commodity-linked Loonie as Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3684
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3711
|Daily SMA50
|1.3611
|Daily SMA100
|1.3513
|Daily SMA200
|1.3556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3697
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3648
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3785
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3846
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3621
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3693
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3742
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0750 following Monday's indecisive action
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight channel at around 1.0750 after posting small gains on Monday. Disappointing Factory Orders data from Germany limits the Euro's gains as investors keep a close eye on comments from central bankers.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2550 as USD recovers
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2550 in the European session on Tuesday. The cautious market stance helps the USD hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to regain its traction. The Bank of England will announce policy decisions on Thursday.
Gold price turns red below $2,320 amid renewed US dollar demand
Gold trades in negative territory below $2,320 as the souring mood allows the USD to find demand on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 4.5% and helps XAU/USD limit its losses.
Ripple lawsuit develops with SEC reply under seal, XRP holders await public redacted versions
Ripple lawsuit’s latest development is Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, under seal. The regulator has filed its reply brief and supporting exhibits and the documents will be made public on Wednesday, May 8.
The impact of economic indicators and global dynamics on the US Dollar
Recent labor market data suggest a cooling economy. The disappointing job creation and rising unemployment hint at a slackening demand for labor, which, coupled with subdued wage growth, could signal a slower economic trajectory.