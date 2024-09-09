USD/CAD Price Forecast: Consolidates around 23.6% Fibo., 200-day SMA holds the key for bulls

- USD/CAD lacks any firm intraday direction and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
- A stronger USD lends support, though rebounding Oil prices underpin the Loonie and caps gains.
- A sustained move beyond the 200-day SMA is needed to support prospects for any further upside.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's strong intraday rally of over 100 pips and oscillates in a narrow trading band, above mid-1.3500s through the first half of the European session on Monday.
An uptick in Crude Oil prices is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, the prospects for another interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC), bolstered by Friday's disappointing jobs report, cap the upside for the Canadian Dollar (CAD). The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, benefits from reduced bets for a larger rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and turns out to be another factor lending some support to the currency pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices seem to have found acceptance above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the steep decline witnessed in August. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are yet to confirm a positive bias. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 1.3600 mark, before placing bullish bets around the USD/CAD pair.
The subsequent move-up has the potential to lift spot prices to the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3635-1.3640 region. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains and allow the USD/CAD pair to reclaim the 1.3700 mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively might shift the near-term bias in favor of bullish traders.
On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the mid-1.3500s, now seems to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below might expose the 1.3500 psychological mark, below which the USD/CAD pair could accelerate the downfall back towards the 1.3440-1.3435 region, or the lowest level since March touched last month. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the 1.3400 round figure en route to the late January swing low, around the 1.3360-1.3355 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1050 amid USD demand, dismal EU Sentix
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.1050 in the European session on Monday. Renewed US Dollar buying, amid a cautious market mood, and dismal Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index exert downward pressure on the pair. A potential ECB rate cut this week also keeps the pair on the back foot.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD extends its downbeat momentum below 1.3100 in European trading on Monday. The pair is weighed down by resurgent demand for the US Dollar, as traders stay cautious due to US slowdown concerns, ahead of the key inflation data later this week.
Gold price remains depressed below $2,500 amid stronger USD, downside seems limited
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers for the second straight day on Monday and lanugishes below the $2,500 psychological mark through the Asian session.
Bitcoin risks further decline below $54,000
Bitcoin hovers around the $54,000 support level; a firm close below would suggest a decline ahead while Ethereum and Ripple prices approach their key resistance levels; rejection would suggest continuing the downward trend.
Week ahead: ECB poised to cut again, US CPI to get final say on size of Fed cut
ECB is expected to ease again, but will it be another ‘hawkish cut’? US CPI report will be the last inflation update before September FOMC. UK monthly data flurry begins with employment and GDP numbers.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.