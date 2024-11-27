USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand, move back above 1.4100 awaited

- USD/CAD regains some positive traction and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Crude Oil prices remain depressed and undermine the Loonie amid Trump’s tariff threats.
- The technical setup favors bulls and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buyers following the previous day's pullback from the highest level since April 2020 and trades around the 1.4070 region during the Asian session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the fundamental backdrop favors bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
The long-running Middle East conflict de-escalated after US President Joe Biden announced that Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire deal. This, in turn, fails to assist Crude Oil prices to capitalize on Tuesday's modest bounce from over a one-week low. This, along with US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats, continues to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie. Adding to this, expectations for a less dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) might continue to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD) and validate the positive outlook for the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, this week's bounce from the 1.3930-1.3925 horizontal support and positive oscillators on the daily support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained strength back above the 1.4100 mark before placing fresh bullish bets. Spot prices might then aim to challenge the multi-year peak and reclaim the 1.4200 round figure. The momentum could eventually lift spot prices to the 1.4265 intermediate hurdle en route to the April 2020 high, around the 1.4300 mark.
On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the 1.4045 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.4000 psychological mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively might negate the constructive setup. The USD/CAD pair might then weaken further below the 1.3930-1.3925 horizontal support and the 1.3200 round figure, towards testing the next support near the 1.3855 area en route to the monthly swing low, around the 1.3825-1.3820 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.0500, traders await release of key US economic indicators
EUR/USD maintains its position after the recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 1.0480 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Traders await the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index and quarterly Gross Domestic Product Annualized scheduled to be released later in the North American session.
GBP/USD strengthens above 1.2550 ahead of US PCE inflation data
The GBP/USD pair trades on a stronger note near 1.2570 on Wednesday during the early European session. The Pound Sterling (GBP) consolidates despite US President-elect Donald Trump announcing more tariff measures.
Gold: Bear Cross cautions XAU/USD buyers ahead of US inflation test
Gold price has found fresh demand, looking to extend the previous rebound toward $2,650 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The ongoing US Dollar weakness and sluggish US Treasury bond yields allow Gold price to gain traction amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. US data awaited for fresh impetus.
Ripple's XRP sees decline as realized profits reach record levels
Ripple's XRP is down 6% on Tuesday following record profit-taking among investors as its percentage of total supply in profit reached very high levels in the past week.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.