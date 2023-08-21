USD/CAD Price Analysis: Setup favours bulls and supports prospects for further gains

- USD/CAD consolidates its recent strong gains to its highest level since early June.
- Rising Oil prices underpin the Loonie and caps gains amid subdued USD demand.
- The recent breakout through the 200-day SMA and the 1.3500 mark favours bulls.
The USD/CAD pair lacks any firm intraday directional bias on Monday and oscillates in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s through the Asian session. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain well within the striking distance of the highest level since early June touched on Friday and seem poised to prolong the recent upward trajectory witnessed since the beginning of this month.
Crude Oil prices gain some positive traction for the third successive day and underpin the commodity-linked Loonie. This, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, contributes to acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by rising bets for one more 25 bps lift-off by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2023, assist the USD to stand tall near its highest level in more than two months. Apart from this, looming recession fears support prospects for a further appreciating move for the safe-haven buck and validates the positive outlook for the major.
From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength (RSI) on the daily chart hovers above the 70 mark, flashing slightly overbought conditions and holding back bulls from placing fresh bets around the USD/CAD pair. That said, last week's sustained breakout through the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance near the 1.3450 area was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, a subsequent move and acceptance beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark validate the constructive outlook. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
It, however, will still be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further gains. Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair seems poised to surpass Friday's swing high, around the 1.3575 region, and aim to reclaim the 1.3600 mark for the first time since May. The positive momentum could get extended further towards the next relevant barrier near the 1.3655-1.3660 supply zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful corrective decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers near the 1.3500 mark. This should help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair near the 1.3450 area, or the 200-day SMA. The latter should act as a strong base, which if broken decisively might prompt aggressive technical selling and expose the 1.3400 round figure before spot prices eventually drop to test the 1.3370 support zone.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3544
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3363
|Daily SMA50
|1.3282
|Daily SMA100
|1.3385
|Daily SMA200
|1.3453
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3575
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3524
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3575
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3437
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3556
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3526
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
