USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sellers remain hopeful as 100-DMA tests rebound

- USD/CAD licks its wounds near five-week low but the key moving average, MACD signals favor sellers.
- 200-DMA lures short-term bears, further downside hinges on 1.2530 break.
- Daily closing beyond 1.2800 will reverse the latest bearish signals.
USD/CAD struggles to carry the corrective pullback from a multi-day low during Thursday’s Asian session, retreating from an intraday high near 1.2650 by the press time.
The loonie pair bounced off 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-December upside earlier in Asia but the 100-DMA challenges the recovery moves. Also favoring the sellers are the bearish MACD signals.
That said, a clear break of the stated Fibo. level surrounding 1.2625 becomes necessary for the USD/CAD sellers to aim for the 200-DMA, near 1.2570 at the latest.
However, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and an upward sloping trend line from late October 2021, respectively around 1.2545 and 1.2530, will challenge the pair’s further downside.
Meanwhile, a successful break of the 100-DMA, close to 1.2650, will aim for the 1.2700 threshold and multiple swings around 1.2750.
It’s worth noting that the quote’s upside past 1.2750 hinges on how well the USD/CAD pair manages to cross the 1.2800 threshold, comprising 23.6% Fibo.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2647
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2631
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.272
|Daily SMA50
|1.2688
|Daily SMA100
|1.2642
|Daily SMA200
|1.2568
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.263
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2878
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2682
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2826
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
