USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovery prods weekly hurdle around mid-1.3400s

  • USD/CAD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from seven-week low.
  • One-week-old descending resistance line challenge Loonie pair buyers.
  • Bullish MACD signals, RSI recovery from oversold territory facilitate upside momentum.

USD/CAD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.3455 as bulls poke a downward-sloping resistance line from the previous Tuesday.

Adding strength to the recovery moves are the bullish MACD signals and the RSI (14) recovery from the oversold territory, which in turn suggests a continuation of the latest rebound.

With this, the Loonie pair buyers are ready to break the immediate hurdle surrounding 1.3460.

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February-March upside, near 1.3490 and the 1.3500 round figure could challenge USD/CAD buyers.

In a case where the Loonie pair remains firmer past 1.3500, it can quickly jump to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of around 1.3560. However, a convergence of the previous support line from early February and the 200-SMA, around 1.3635 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/USD bulls afterward.

On the flip side, the recent low of 1.3405 and the 1.3400 round figure can join the downbeat RSI conditions to challenge the intraday sellers of the USD/CAD pair.

Also acting as the near-term downside filters are the multiple lows marked during early February around 1.3380 and 1.3320.

It’s worth noting that the Year-To-Date low marked in February near 1.3265 acts as the last defense of the USD/CAD buyers

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3455
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 1.3445
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.367
Daily SMA50 1.3546
Daily SMA100 1.3524
Daily SMA200 1.3381
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3467
Previous Daily Low 1.3406
Previous Weekly High 1.3745
Previous Weekly Low 1.3508
Previous Monthly High 1.3862
Previous Monthly Low 1.3508
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3444
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3429
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3411
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3378
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.335
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3473
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3501
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3535

 

 

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of key US data

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of key US data

EUR/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.0950 in early Europe, having failed to sustain at higher levels. The pair is weighed down by the pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, investors await the US ADP and ISM Services PMI data for a fresh move. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2450 amid damp mood

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2450 amid damp mood

GBP/USD is easing from ten-month highs of 1.2510, heading toward 1.2450 ahead of the key US/UK data on Wednesday. A cautious market mood is offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. Dovish BoE commentary adds to the downside in Cable. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls cheer $2,010 breakout, US data eyed

Gold bulls cheer $2,010 breakout, US data eyed

XAU/USD slowly pushes its northward limits to $2,025 as it renews the 13-month high amid broad USD weakness. Gold benefits from the market’s indecision amid hawkish Fed talks and receding market bets on the aggressive rate hikes by the US central bank.

Gold News

Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why

Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why

Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain. 

Read more

US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive Premium

US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive

Automatic Data Processing will release its National Employment Report for March Wednesday, 12:15 GMT. Later, at 14:00 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Service PMI report, about economic activity in the sector during March.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

