USD/CAD Price Analysis: Off immediate support line to snap two-day downtrend near 1.3600

- USD/CAD grinds near intraday high as bulls cheer rebound from three-week-old support line.
- Convergence of previous resistance line, 50-day EMA acts as the key support.
- Bullish MACD signals, firmer but not overbought RSI (14) line favor Loonie pair buyers.
USD/CAD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.3605 during the first positive day in three amid the early hours of Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair portrays a U-turn from an upward-sloping support line stretched from May 08. Adding strength to the quote’s recovery are the bullish MACD signals and the RSI (14) line’s upbeat conditions, not overbought.
It should be observed that the USD/CAD pair’s successful trading beyond an 11-week-old falling resistance, now support, also keeps the pair buyers hopeful.
Hence, the bulls are all set to challenge the monthly peak marked on Friday and April’s high, respectively around 1.3655 and 1.3670.
Should the USD/CAD bulls stay in the driver’s seat past 1.3670, the late March swing high around 1.3800 and the yearly top of 1.3861, marked in March, will be in the spotlight.
On the flip side, a break of the aforementioned three-week-old support line, close to 1.3565, isn’t an open invitation to the USD/CAD bears as a convergence of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and resistance-turned-support from March challenges the sellers around 1.3530.
Even if the Loonie pair drops below 1.3530, multiple supports around 1.3400 may test the downside momentum before directing the bears to the monthly bottom of near 1.3315.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3606
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.351
|Daily SMA50
|1.3524
|Daily SMA100
|1.3513
|Daily SMA200
|1.3496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3623
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3485
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3575
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
