USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie bulls need validation from 1.3390 and US/Canada employment data

- USD/CAD grinds near three-week high as key US, Canada data looms, clings to 50-EMA hurdle.
- Bullish MACD signals, upbeat RSI favors Loonie pair buyers to cross immediate EMA resistance but 200-EMA can prod the bulls.
- Four-month-old descending resistance line appears the last defense of bears.
- Previous resistance line from November 2022, short-term rising trend line limits immediate downside.
USD/CAD bulls take a breather around the highest levels in three weeks, after rising the most in 1.5 months the previous day, as it flirts with the 50-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) hurdle amid Friday’s Asian session. That said, the Loonie pair seesaws around 1.3365-70 as markets turn cautious ahead of the top-tier US and Canada employment figures.
Also read: USD/CAD soars to multi-week highs amid hawkish bets on the Fed
It should be noted that the Loonie pair’s upside break of an ascending resistance line stretched from November 2022, now immediate support near 1.3340, joins the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, to keep buyers hopeful of crossing the nearby hurdle of 1.3365.
However, the 200-EMA surrounding 1.3390 appears a major problem for the USD/CAD pair’s further upside.
In a case where the USD/CAD manages to cross the 1.3390 hurdle, also the 1.3400 round figure, it can aim for the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its October 2022 to June 2023 downturn, near 1.3445.
Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from March, near 1.3520 at the latest, will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
On the contrary, a downside break of the resistance-turned-support line, around 1.3340 at the latest, can recall the intraday sellers.
Even so, a one-week-old rising support line near 1.3260 will prod the USD/CAD bears before directing them to the multi-month low marked in the last week around 1.3115.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3365
|Today Daily Change
|0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63%
|Today daily open
|1.3281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3247
|Daily SMA50
|1.3402
|Daily SMA100
|1.3491
|Daily SMA200
|1.3507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3293
|Previous Daily Low
|1.322
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3117
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3163
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3309
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrective bounce off 0.6600 appears elusive ahead of US NFP
AUD/USD struggles to defend the corrective bounce off the weekly low around 0.6625 amid the early hours of Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair dropped in the last two consecutive days while refreshing the weekly low on Thursday.
EUR/USD bulls struggle near 1.0900 as US NFP, ECB President Lagarde’s speech loom
EUR/USD fades bounce off three-week low ahead of top-tier catalysts. Euro buyers cheer more hawkish ECB bias than Fed amid mixed EU, US data. ECB President Lagarde needs to push back concerns of policy pivot and German recession to convince Euro bulls.
Gold appears well-set to break $1,900, US NFP eyed
Gold remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective bounce off the weekly low, licking its wounds near $1,911 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The XAU/USD justifies risk aversion, as well as upbeat United States data, to underpin the bullish bias about the Gold price.
Lido DAO price stands safe from falling below $1.500 solely due to its investors’ HODLing
Lido DAO price has noted a macro sideways movement since May, with the current value of the asset sitting only 4% above its worth from two months ago. While the volatility in the market brought losses and profits to many, the most consistent investors that stood throughout the turmoil happened to LDO holders.
Everything is awesome
US stocks traded decidedly lower overnight as investors react to another flurry of strong economic data that is likely forcing many who were expecting the Fed may soon cut rates to give up on that view as the US economy seems increasingly likely to achieve a soft landing successfully.