USD/CAD Price Analysis: Drops to fill the 13-week-old gap below 1.3500

- USD/CAD refreshes the 12-week low to 1.3480 amid bearish MACD.
- 200-day SMA, February top might question the immediate declines.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement limits the nearby pullback moves.
USD/CAD stands on a slippery ground while declining to 1.3480, down 0.26% on a day, during the Asian session on Wednesday.
While declining to the lowest since early-March, the pair fills the gap between March 06 and February 28 while also testing 200-day SMA.
As a result, the pair is likely to catch a breather around 1.3465/60 area comprising February month high and 200-day SMA.
Should the bears reject 1.3460 support, March 2020 low of 1.3315 will be on their radars.
Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of December 31, 2019, to March 19, 2020 upside, near 1.3610, restricts the pair’s near-term recovery moves.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3491
|Today Daily Change
|-28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|1.3519
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3914
|Daily SMA50
|1.4001
|Daily SMA100
|1.3729
|Daily SMA200
|1.3461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3586
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3484
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4008
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3715
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3523
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3547
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3676
