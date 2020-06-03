USD/CAD Price Analysis: Drops to fill the 13-week-old gap below 1.3500

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD refreshes the 12-week low to 1.3480 amid bearish MACD.
  • 200-day SMA, February top might question the immediate declines.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement limits the nearby pullback moves.

USD/CAD stands on a slippery ground while declining to 1.3480, down 0.26% on a day, during the Asian session on Wednesday.

While declining to the lowest since early-March, the pair fills the gap between March 06 and February 28 while also testing 200-day SMA.

As a result, the pair is likely to catch a breather around 1.3465/60 area comprising February month high and 200-day SMA.

Should the bears reject 1.3460 support, March 2020 low of 1.3315 will be on their radars.

Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of December 31, 2019, to March 19, 2020 upside, near 1.3610, restricts the pair’s near-term recovery moves.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3491
Today Daily Change -28 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.21%
Today daily open 1.3519
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3914
Daily SMA50 1.4001
Daily SMA100 1.3729
Daily SMA200 1.3461
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3586
Previous Daily Low 1.3484
Previous Weekly High 1.4008
Previous Weekly Low 1.3715
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3523
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3547
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3473
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3428
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3372
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3575
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3631
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3676

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps the green around 0.6950 on Aussie Q1 GDP/ China Services PMI

AUD/USD keeps the green around 0.6950 on Aussie Q1 GDP/ China Services PMI

AUD/USD consolidates the latest drop around 0.6950 on the back of a big beat on the Chinese Services PMI while the Australian Q1 GDP contraction keeps the buyers in limbo. The aussie rallied hard to fresh five-month of 0.6983 on the narrative of a stronger economic rebound. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY corrects further from two-month highs amid unabated USD supply

USD/JPY corrects further from two-month highs amid unabated USD supply

USD/JPY extends its corrective slide from two-month highs of 108.85, as the sellers return on relentless US dollar selling seen across the board. The risk-on rally in the Asian markets continues to weigh on the haven greenback. 

USD/JPY News

WTI: Upside momentum fades around $37.00 despite API inventory draw

WTI: Upside momentum fades around $37.00 despite API inventory draw

WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Oil News

Gold: extends losses below $1,730 amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold: extends losses below $1,730 amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold prices print two-day losing streak with an intraday low of $1,720.87. US President’s step back from using further military powers to tame the riots fuelled the risk-on sentiment off-late. Cautious optimism surrounding the coronavirus vaccine, hopes of economic restart also weigh the bullion.

Gold News

Lower Oil prices will weigh on energy states

Lower Oil prices will weigh on energy states

The coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it continue to wreak havoc on the global economy. The latest International Monetary Fund forecast calls for global GDP to decline 3% in 2020, slightly better than our forecast of -3.8%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures