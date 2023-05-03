USD/CAD Price Analysis: Confidently established above 1.3600 as oil prices nosedive, Fed policy in focus

- USD/CAD has turned sideways after a perpendicular rally inspired by weaker oil prices.
- The USD Index has dropped sharply to near 101.75 as investors are anticipating neutral guidance from the Fed.
- USD/CAD is approaching the critical supply zone plotted in a range of 1.3648-1.3667.
The USD/CAD pair is displaying a sideways performance around 1.3620 in the Tokyo session. The Loonie asset displayed a perpendicular rally after defending the crucial support of 1.3540 as oil prices nosedived amid deepening fears of a recession in the United States.
The oil price has refreshed its monthly low at $71.50 and is prone to the further downside as more central banks are preparing for a fresh interest rate hike to curb sticky inflation. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the US and lower oil prices are impacting the Canadian Dollar.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped sharply to near 101.75 as investors are anticipating neutral guidance from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Also, expectations of an increase in the US debt ceiling are weighing on the USD Index as it will hurt the long-term outlook of the US economy.
After sensing a steel buying interest near the demand zone placed in a narrow range of 1.3525-1.3556, USD/CAD is approaching the critical supply zone plotted in a range of 1.3648-1.3667. The Loonie asset has shifted its auction above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3588, which indicates that the short-term trend is bullish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has rebounded after sensing support near 40.00 and is making efforts in climbing above 60.00, which will result in an activation of the bullish momentum.
Should the asset break above April 28 high at 1.3668, US Dollar bulls will drive the major toward the round-level resistance at 1.3700. A break above the same will expose the asset to March 22 high at 1.3745.
On the flip side, a downside move below May 02 low at 1.3529 will expose the asset to the psychological support at 1.3500 followed by February 21 low at 1.3441.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3621
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3498
|Daily SMA50
|1.3589
|Daily SMA100
|1.3527
|Daily SMA200
|1.3436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3638
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3529
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3523
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3488
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3448
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3706
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3775
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares RBA-inspired gains below 0.6700 ahead of Australia Retail Sales, Fed
The AUD/USD pair has continued its sideways performance in a range of 0.6660-0.6670 despite the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported an upbeat Retail Sales data (March). Monthly Retail Sales have accelerated by 0.4%, higher than the consensus and the former release of 0.2%.
EUR/USD bulls struggle within small range near 1.1000 amid pre-Fed anxiety
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.1010 while keeping the previous day’s rebound from the lowest levels in a week amid early Wednesday. The Euro pair aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Gold bulls flex muscles as Federal Reserve announcements loom
Gold price seesaws at the highest levels in two weeks, making rounds to $2,015-20 during early Wednesday, after rising the most in a month the previous day. The precious metal portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of today’s top-tier United States data.
US White House CEA calls for more stringent tax on crypto mining, this is how much they want
The Biden administration wants crypto miners to pay an amount equal to 30% of their energy costs in tax. The president has cited the "harms they impose on society" to justify the punitive demand. Such an unusual industry-specific penalty would significantly threaten miners' profits and activity in general.
Unclear economic picture difficult for central banks
The situation thus remains very difficult for central banks, further complicated by signs of weakness in the banking industry. First Republic became the third large regional bank in the US to fail, while there have been no more incidents in Europe since Credit Suisse.