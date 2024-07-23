USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls retain control above mid-1.3700s, multi-week high

- USD/CAD trades with a positive bias for the fifth straight day, closer to a multi-week top.
- The uptick is led by the recent slump in Oil prices and seems unaffected by a weaker USD.
- The technical setup favors bullish traders and supports prospects for a further move up.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buyers for the fifth successive day on Tuesday and trades above mid-1.3700s during the Asian session, closer to a six-week peak touched the previous day.
The recent slump in Crude Oil prices, to over a one-month low, is seen as a key factor undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The uptick, meanwhile, seems rather unaffected by the emergence of some selling around the US Dollar (USD), which continues to be weighed down by bets for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained breakout and a close above the 1.3740 supply zone could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, validates the positive bias and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside.
Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3775 area, or the multi-week top set on Monday, will reaffirm the constructive outlook and allow bulls to reclaim the 1.3800 mark. The momentum could extend further and lift the USD/CAD pair back towards the YTD peak, around the 1.3845 region touched on April 16.
On the flip side, weakness below the 1.3740 resistance breakpoint is likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 1.3700 round figure. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/CAD pair to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently pegged near the 1.3655 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD inches higher to near 1.0900; next barrier at four-month highs
EUR/USD advances for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.0900 during early Tuesday's European session. The analysis of the daily chart shows a weakening of a bullish trend, as the pair is positioned below an ascending channel.
GBP/USD bullish potential seems intact while above 1.2900 mark
GBP/USD lacks firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow range on Tuesday. The fundamental backdrop and the technical setup seem tilted in favor of bulls. A convincing break below the 1.2900 mark is needed to negative the positive bias.
Gold's struggle with $2,400 extends amid market caution
Gold price is making another attempt to reclaim $2,400 on a sustained basis, replicating the moves seen during Monday’s Asian trading. Gold price appears to be benefiting from a typical market caution and renewed China’s economic worries and ahead of key US earnings reports.
Bitcoin finds support around the $67,000 level
Bitcoin and Ripple prices are holding steady around their respective weekly and daily support levels, hinting at an imminent rally. Meanwhile, Ethereum is encountering resistance at the $3,530 mark; a decisive close above this level would signal a bullish breakthrough.
Earnings review
In recent years, the focus has been on the Magnificent 7, particularly Nvidia’s monster earnings reports, which have dominated the market. While Nvidia’s results are still extremely important for overall sentiment, there is a hope that sales growth and revenues can pick up across a broad range of global markets and sectors.