USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer 21-day EMA break near nine-day high

- USD/CAD extends gains after multiple days of trading below 21-day EMA.
- 50-day EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement on the bull’s radar.
- 1.3030 can return to the chart during the pullback.
USD/CAD takes the bids near 1.3085, the highest in two weeks, during the pre-European session on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair holds onto gains after successfully breaking 21-day EMA on a daily closing basis the previous day.
The buyers are now aiming 50-day EMA level of 1.3116 as the immediate resistance ahead of 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines from September 2019 to January 01 low, near 1.3145.
In a case where the bulls remain dominant post-1.3145, 1.3180/85 has multiple upside barriers ahead of confronting 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement near 1.3200.
On the flip side, sellers will look for entry below the 21-day EMA level of 1.3070 while targeting the 1.3030 support level.
During the quote’s further downside below 1.3030, 1.3000 and 1.2960 can entertain the bears.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3085
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3045
|Daily SMA50
|1.3154
|Daily SMA100
|1.318
|Daily SMA200
|1.3237
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3082
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3043
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3081
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3031
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3132
