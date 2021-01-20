USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off intraday low as bears struggle to keep 1.2700

- USD/CAD stays mildly offered inside a short-term descending triangle.
- Normal RSI conditions suggest further weakness, 200-bar SMA adds to the upside barriers.
USD/CAD remains on the back-foot near the weekly low of 1.2706, currently down 0.18% near 1.2711, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote portrays a descending triangle bullish chart pattern while also staying below 200-bar SMA.
Considering the absence of oversold RSI conditions, USD/CAD selling is likely to stretch towards the stated triangle’s support. However, key events like the monetary policy meeting of the Bank of Canada and US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in the White House, probe the sellers.
Read: Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No change anticipated in interest rate
During the quote’s downside towards the triangle support near 1.2630-25, the 1.2660 level can act as an intermediate halt.
It should additionally be noted that USD/CAD bears’ dominance past-1.2625 will be tested by the 1.2600 round-figure ahead of highlighting the April 2018 low around 1.2525.
Alternatively, an upside break of the triangle should have enough strength to cross 200-bar SMA, currently around 1.2770 to aim for the monthly near 1.2835 and the late-December top close to 1.2960.
In a case where the USD/CAD rallies past-1.2960, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and December 2020 top of 1.3010 will be the key to watch.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2713
|Today Daily Change
|-23 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.2736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2749
|Daily SMA50
|1.2855
|Daily SMA100
|1.3029
|Daily SMA200
|1.3323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2764
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2716
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2836
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2625
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.281
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.77 amid risk-on, ahead of Biden's inauguration
AUD/USD holds onto gains above 0.7700 amid stimulus hopes-driven better market mood, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. Biden’s inauguration speech is eagerly awaited after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen called on for bigger fiscal stimulus.
EUR/USD nears 200-hour SMA hurdle as Asian stocks rally
EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows a bullish reversal pattern. The pair looks north, looks set to test lower highs at 1.2178-1.2223. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge breakout on the 4-hour chart, a bullish reversal pattern.
Gold bulls attempting to correct the bearish impulse
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher following strong daily supply. The 4-hour environment is bullish while the price holds above support. The price suffered a strong blow to the downside for which has been corrected twice.
Risk assets gain traction as Yellen supports Biden stimulus plans
Dollar weakness and market gains highlight the risk-on sentiment seen today. With Janet Yellen pushing the proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package, markets are more hopeful that Biden will garner enough support to gain Senate approval.
US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation
US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.