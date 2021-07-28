USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears taking on critical support

- USD/CAD is trading at the mercy of the US dollar post-Fed.
- The Fed had something for both the bulls and bears and markets are largely unchanged.
USD/CAD is suffering a slight weakness in the US dollar after the Federal Reserve's hawkish hold. However, the US dollar suffered the consequence of a more dovish tone in the Federal Reserve's chair, Jerome Powell's comments to the press.
Powell indicated that only much higher inflation would be a concern and as such, markets got the green light for risk-on.
DXY analysis, 15-min & 4-hour chart
The markets are taking Powell's presser as dovish in contrast to what was seen as a hawkish hold as per the statement.
hence we have seen a turnaround in the greenback as follows:
15-min chart
This has sunk the dollar to below the 4-hour trendline support as follows:
This is giving the commodity complex a lift and has supported commodity-linked currencies, such as the Canadian dollar.
The following is a top-down analysis of USD/CAD:
Weekly chart
At this rate, the weekly chart is headed for a bearish closing candle this week setting a bearish tone for the start of August.
Bears will eye the confluence of old resistance and the 61.8% Fibo near 1.2460.
Daily chart
The price is testing daily support near 1.2520. A break of here would set the stage for lower lows towards the weekly target near 1.2460.
4-hour chart
The price is already below trendline support and the 100-EMA which is a new bearish development.
However, the price is yet to convincingly break the support and there is every chance that the price will move back into the range as follows:
On failures to break support, the price will be expected to move in on the counter trendline, the 21-EMA and the confluence of a 50% mean reversion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
