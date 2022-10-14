- USD/CAD extends the previous day’s pullback from 29-month high, pokes 50-SMA of late.
- Bearish MACD signals, sustained break of an ascending trend line from September 13 keeps sellers hopeful.
- Buyers need to provide a daily close beyond 1.3865 to retake control.
USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.3710 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Loonie pair stretches Thursday’s losses while poking the 50-SMA support.
It’s worth noting, however, that the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained downside break of the one-month-old ascending trend line favor sellers of late.
With this, the USD/CAD bears are on the way to an upward-sloping support line from September 14, near 0.9670, a break of which will make the quote vulnerable to refresh the monthly low, currently around 1.3500.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the previous support line from mid-September, close to 1.3745 at the latest.
Even so, a 12-day-old ascending resistance line of around 1.3865 could challenge the USD/CAD buyers.
Following that, a run-up towards the latest swing high near 1.3980 and then to the 1.4000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.
Overall, USD/CAD is likely to witness further downside but the bullish trend is far from reversing.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3714
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|1.3751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.362
|Daily SMA50
|1.3251
|Daily SMA100
|1.3055
|Daily SMA200
|1.2876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3978
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3707
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3503
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.381
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3541
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6300 despite soft China's inflation
AUD/USD is extending its rebound above 0.6300, despite softer Chinese inflation data. The US dollar is on its recovery mode, ignoring the risk-on market profile. China's trade balance and US consumer data awaited.
USD/JPY bulls poke 32-year high above 147.00, Japan intervention, US data in focus
USD/JPY prints mild gains around 147.30 while printing the eight-day uptrend near the highest levels since 1998 as Tokyo opens on Friday. The yen pair stays on the bull's radar, despite retreating from a multi-year high before a few hours.
Gold: Acceptance above $1,673 is critical for bulls
Gold price is taking a breather below $1,700 after witnessing a volatile session on Thursday after the US inflation figures surprised the upside and rocked the financial markets. The US CPI and Core prints beat expectations across the time horizons.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish. One such significant move was TRON founder Justin Sun’s acquisition of a 60% stake in Huobi exchange.
Hot CPI means the Fed pivot is well beyond the horizon
The much hotter-than-expected CPI does not offer much in the way of pleasant news for equity markets, with 10-year Treasury yields topping 4 %. The second-round effects of inflation are clearly being felt across the economy.