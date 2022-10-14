  • USD/CAD extends the previous day’s pullback from 29-month high, pokes 50-SMA of late.
  • Bearish MACD signals, sustained break of an ascending trend line from September 13 keeps sellers hopeful.
  • Buyers need to provide a daily close beyond 1.3865 to retake control.

USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.3710 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Loonie pair stretches Thursday’s losses while poking the 50-SMA support.

It’s worth noting, however, that the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained downside break of the one-month-old ascending trend line favor sellers of late.

With this, the USD/CAD bears are on the way to an upward-sloping support line from September 14, near 0.9670, a break of which will make the quote vulnerable to refresh the monthly low, currently around 1.3500.

Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the previous support line from mid-September, close to 1.3745 at the latest.

Even so, a 12-day-old ascending resistance line of around 1.3865 could challenge the USD/CAD buyers.

Following that, a run-up towards the latest swing high near 1.3980 and then to the 1.4000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.

Overall, USD/CAD is likely to witness further downside but the bullish trend is far from reversing.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3714
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.27%
Today daily open 1.3751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.362
Daily SMA50 1.3251
Daily SMA100 1.3055
Daily SMA200 1.2876
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3978
Previous Daily Low 1.3707
Previous Weekly High 1.3827
Previous Weekly Low 1.3503
Previous Monthly High 1.3838
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.381
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3874
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3646
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3541
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3375
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3917
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4083
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4188

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6300 despite soft China's inflation

AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6300 despite soft China's inflation

AUD/USD is extending its rebound above 0.6300, despite softer Chinese inflation data. The US dollar is on its recovery mode, ignoring the risk-on market profile. China's trade balance and US consumer data awaited. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls poke 32-year high above 147.00, Japan intervention, US data in focus

USD/JPY bulls poke 32-year high above 147.00, Japan intervention, US data in focus

USD/JPY prints mild gains around 147.30 while printing the eight-day uptrend near the highest levels since 1998 as Tokyo opens on Friday. The yen pair stays on the bull's radar, despite retreating from a multi-year high before a few hours.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Acceptance above $1,673 is critical for bulls

Gold: Acceptance above $1,673 is critical for bulls

Gold price is taking a breather below $1,700 after witnessing a volatile session on Thursday after the US inflation figures surprised the upside and rocked the financial markets. The US CPI and Core prints beat expectations across the time horizons.

Gold News

TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange

TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange

TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish. One such significant move was TRON founder Justin Sun’s acquisition of a 60% stake in Huobi exchange.

Read more

Hot CPI means the Fed pivot is well beyond the horizon

Hot CPI means the Fed pivot is well beyond the horizon

The much hotter-than-expected CPI does not offer much in the way of pleasant news for equity markets, with 10-year Treasury yields topping 4 %. The second-round effects of inflation are clearly being felt across the economy.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures