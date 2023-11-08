USD/CAD Price Analysis: Aims to recapture 1.3800 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of Fed Powell speech

- USD/CAD sets to recapture 1.3800 amid a risk-off mood ahead of Powell’s speech.
- Fed policymakers support one more interest rate hike to ensure the return of inflation to 2% in a timely manner.
- Falling oil prices indicate that investors are less worried about Middle East concerns.
The USD/CAD pair extends a rally inch far from the round-level resistance of 1.3800 in the European session. The Loonie asset is expected to recapture the critical resistance of 1.3800, being supported by a strong recovery in the US Dollar due to a risk-off mood ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovery has stretched above 105.80 as various Fed policymakers are seeing one more interest rate hike from the central bank to ensure the return of consumer inflation to 2% in a timely manner. 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded to near 4.60% amid caution that Jerome Powell could discuss the need to hike interest rates further.
On the oil front, oil prices print a fresh four-month low as concerns over global demand mount. Falling oil prices indicate that investors are less worried about Middle East concerns. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices impact the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD recovered strongly to near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from 9 September at 1.3380 to 1 November high at 1.3900) at 1.3775. The Loonie asset has stabilized above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which indicates that the near-term trend has turned bullish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that a bullish momentum has been triggered.
Going forward, a decisive break above October 27 high at 1.3880 would expose the round-level resistance at 1.3900, followed by 13 October 2022 high at 1.3978.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below October 24 low around 1.3660 would drag the asset to the round-level support of 1.3600. A further breakdown could expose the asset to October 7 low at 1.3570.
USD/CAD two-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3788
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3735
|Daily SMA50
|1.3636
|Daily SMA100
|1.348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3495
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.369
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3899
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3654
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3617
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
