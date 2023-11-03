USD/CAD plummets below 1.3700 after US/Canada Employment data

- USD/CAD falls vertically below 1.3700 after the release of the US/Canada labor market data.
- US/Canada job growth slowed in October more than expected.
- Slower job growth may allow Fed policymakers to advocate for concluding the rate-tightening campaign.
The USD/CAD pair fell sharply below the round-level support of 1.3700 after the release of the United States/Canada labor market data. The Loonie asset witnesses an intense sell-off as the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops swiftly on the soft US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for October.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that job hiring was slow against expectations. US employers hired 150K job seekers, lower than expectations of 180K and 297K job additions in September (revised lower). The jobless rate rose to 3.9% from 3.8% expectations and the former reading.
Monthly Average Hourly Earnings grew at a slower pace of 0.2% against 0.3% growth in September. The annual wage growth was 4.1%, higher than expectations of 4.0% but dropped from 4.2% reading a year ago. Slower job growth may allow Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to advocate for concluding the rate-tightening campaign.
Meanwhile, investors await the US ISM Services PMI for October, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. The Services PMI, which represents the service sector that accounts for two-thirds of the US economy is seen dropping to 53.0 against the former reading of 53.6.
On the Canadian Dollar front, the laborforce was expanded by 17.5K employees against expectations of 22.5K and September’s reading of 63.8K. The Unemployment Rate rose to 5.7% versus expectations of 5.6% and the former reading of 5.5%. A soft labor market report may allow Bank of Canada (BoC) policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged at 5% in the monetary policy meeting next month.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3671
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3721
|Daily SMA50
|1.3629
|Daily SMA100
|1.3465
|Daily SMA200
|1.3489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.386
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3736
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3881
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3661
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3697
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3945
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
