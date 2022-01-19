USD/CAD pares intraday losses near 1.2500 as oil retreats towards $85.00

- USD/CAD keeps bounce off daily bottom but stays negative on a day around weekly low.
- Oil prices step back from multi-year high on news that Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline will re-open soon.
- Market sentiment dwindles with yields trimming early Asian gains but the stock futures keep the red.
USD/CAD dribbles around 1.2500, down 0.12% intraday heading into Wednesday’s European session.
The loonie pair dropped to the weekly bottom surrounding 1.2485 earlier in Asia before the latest rebound to 1.2512. Even so, the pair remains negative for the third consecutive day amid mixed concerns.
The quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the pullback in Canada’s main export item, WTI crude oil. The oil benchmark refreshed an eight-year high earlier in Asia on news of a pipeline explosion, as well as Russia-Ukraine tussles. However, the latest comment from the Turkish officials, stating that the oil pipeline will reopen in an hour, is likely to have triggered the black gold’s pullback to $85.26.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury yields also retreat from a two-year high of 1.89%, flashed earlier in the day, to 1.87% at the latest, which in turn add to the US dollar’s pullback from the weekly high. Though, the stock futures in the US and Europe remain negative and probe the greenback bears.
That said, USD/CAD pair traders will keep their eyes on the US Housing Starts and Building Permits for December for immediate direction ahead of the BOC Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Given the escalating odds of the BOC’s rate hike, firmer prints of the Canadian inflation data will exert additional downside pressure on the USD/CAD prices. However, oil prices and Treasury yields are also important catalysts to watch for clear direction.
Read: Yields and oil continue to move higher hurting equities
Technical analysis
USD/CAD bears need to conquer the 200-DMA and an upward sloping support line from June, close to 1.2500 and 1.2460 in that order to excel. On the contrary, the 100-DMA and a monthly resistance line restrict the short-term upside of the USD/CAD prices respectively around 1.2620 and 1.2635. Overall, sluggish oscillators and failures to rebound keep the pair sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2504
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.2518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2685
|Daily SMA50
|1.2706
|Daily SMA100
|1.2623
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2564
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2486
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2454
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2516
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2445
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2404
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2636
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1300 as US dollar tracks yields lower
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, consolidating near multi-day lows amid a pullback in the US Treasury yields. A broad US dollar decline on easing yields and risk-aversion underpins the pair’s rebound amid a data light Eurozone docket.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as annual CPI surpasses expectations
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3600 in the early European session on Wednesday as investors assess the UK inflation figures. The ONS reported that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 5.4% in December from 5.1% in November, surpassing the market expectation of 5.2%.
Gold needs to crack $1,820 for meaningful recovery
Gold price licks its wound amid a pause in the US Treasury yields rally. US dollar tracks yields pullback amid a risk-off market environment.
Crypto markets cling to the idea of a bullish breakout
Bitcoin price is slowing down as it sticks close to a crucial support level with no volatility in sight. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big crypto’s lead and consolidating, showing no directional bias whatsoever.
Wall Street Collapse: Need Help? We map it out
We have warned our readers, but if you are caught invested in a bull market that is over, then it is time to invest in this beginning bear market. In case you didn't see it stocks just had a sharp collapse day.