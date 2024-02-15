USD/CAD moves sideways after recent losses, clings to 1.3540

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • USD/CAD treads water to hold ground post recent declines.
  • The decline in the WTI price weighs on the Canadian Dollar.
  • Fed’s Goolsbee suggested that the Fed may consider rate cuts despite upbeat consumer prices.

USD/CAD makes an effort to recover its recent declines observed in the previous session, spurred by a muted US Dollar (USD) possibly due to decreased US bond yields. The pair is hovering around 1.3540 during the Asian session on Thursday. Additionally, the drop in Crude oil prices might exert downward pressure on the Canadian Dollar (CAD), consequently providing support for the USD/CAD pair.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude oil price continues its downward trend for the second consecutive day, primarily driven by a larger-than-expected increase in US Crude oil inventories. This significant buildup in inventories outweighs concerns about potential supply disruptions stemming from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. As a result, the WTI price declines to near $76.10 per barrel at the moment of writing.

The USD/CAD pair has encountered challenges amid prevailing market sentiment, which now strongly suggests that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates unchanged in the upcoming meeting. According to the FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed maintaining interest rates in the March meeting has surged to nearly 90%. Additionally, there is a modest 37% probability of a rate cut in May, with the likelihood of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut increasing to approximately 53% in May.

Furthermore, improved risk appetite sentiment has led to a decline in US Treasury yields, with the 2-year and 10-year US yields standing at 4.55% and 4.23%, respectively, by the press time. Moreover, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee's remarks on Wednesday sought to assuage market concerns by suggesting that a higher-than-anticipated reading on consumer prices does not necessarily mean that the Federal Reserve won't consider lowering interest rates in 2024.

USD/CAD: technical levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 1.3541
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3544
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3469
Daily SMA50 1.3417
Daily SMA100 1.3553
Daily SMA200 1.3478
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3573
Previous Daily Low 1.3531
Previous Weekly High 1.3544
Previous Weekly Low 1.3413
Previous Monthly High 1.3542
Previous Monthly Low 1.3229
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3547
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3557
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3526
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3507
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3484
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3567
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3591
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3609

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates Australian jobs data-led losses below 0.6500

AUD/USD consolidates Australian jobs data-led losses below 0.6500

AUD/USD is consolidating losses below 0.6500, having met fresh supply on the downbeat Australian jobs data. The pair seems to have stalled the overnight bounce from a three-month low, albeit a modest US Dollar downtick should help cap losses ahead of key US data. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY stays pressured below 150.50, despite weak Japan's GDP data

USD/JPY stays pressured below 150.50, despite weak Japan's GDP data

USD/JPY is keeping the red intact below 150.50 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair is tracking the US Treasury bond yields lower, shrugging off the weak Japanese Q4 GDP report. A cautious risk tone is also boding well for the safe-haven Yen. US data flow awaited. 

USD/JPY News

Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet

Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet

Gold price is building on Wednesday’s rebound from two-month lows of $1,984 early Thursday, as the US Dollar (USD) resumes correction alongside the US Treasury bond yields.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins follow as BTC shows no signs of stopping

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins follow as BTC shows no signs of stopping

Bitcoin price is pumping hard, with altcoins such as Ethereum and Ripple following in line. The apex cryptocurrency continues to recover some of the ground lost during the past years.

Read more

UK Gross Domestic Product Preview: Another contraction could put BoE against the ropes

UK Gross Domestic Product Preview: Another contraction could put BoE against the ropes

The UK’s Office for National Statistics will release the advanced prints of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product on Thursday. At the Bank of England's latest gathering, the Monetary Policy Committee anticipates a slow but steady uptick in GDP growth over the upcoming quarters.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures