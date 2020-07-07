USD/CAD jumps to five-day highs above 1.3600 and loses strength

- Canadian dollar spikes lower across the board despite economic data and higher crude oil prices.
- USD/CAD retreats modestly to 1.3570 as US Dollar pulls back.
The USD/CAD jumped to 1.3603, reaching the highest level since last Thursday and then pulled back to the 1.3570/1.3585 range. The move higher took placed despite better-than-expected Canadian economic data.
The loonie is the worst performer among the commodity block. The Ivey PMIs in Canada showed a strong rebound in June to 58.2, above the 25.1 expected but CAD ignored the numbers. Not event crude oil prices are helping the loonie. The WTI barrel gains 0.50% and is trading near $41.00.
Wall Street indexes are posting mixed results and gold is at fresh multi-year highs near $1800/oz. Despite all, USD/CAD is holding onto daily gains as it trades at 1.3585, up 50 pips for the day, but off highs.
Levels to watch
On the upside, a consolidation above 1.3590 in USD/CAD would clear the way for another test of 1.3600 and beyond. The next resistance is seen at 1.3625 (last week high). On the flip side, 1.3550/55 is the lower limit of the current range and also the 20-SMA in 4-hour chart, so a break lower would expose 1.3515 (weekly low).
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3586
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.3539
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3573
|Daily SMA50
|1.3752
|Daily SMA100
|1.3814
|Daily SMA200
|1.3497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.352
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3538
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3564
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3589
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.