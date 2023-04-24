USD/CAD juggles around 1.3540 despite a sell-off in USD Index and a recovery in oil price

- USD/CAD is demonstrating evidence of volatility contraction despite a perpendicular fall in the USD Index.
- The Fed is expected to pause the policy-tightening spell after a 25bp rate hike in May.
- BoC Macklem seems not interested in raising interest rates further as inflation is consistently declining.
The USD/CAD pair is showing signs of volatility contraction around 1.3540 in the early Tokyo session. The Loonie asset has failed to show a power-pack action despite a breakdown move in the US Dollar Index (DXY) and a solid recovery in the oil price.
S&P500 futures ended Monday’s session on a flat-to-positive note after recovering overnight losses, indicating a cautionary approach in the overall positive market mood. Investors have decided to remain on the sidelines till the release of quarterly earnings from giant tech companies. The US Dollar Index (DXY) showed a perpendicular decline after surrendering the crucial support of 101.63.
A sell-off move in the USD Index also weighed on US Treasury yields. The demand for US government bonds rebounded as rising odds of only one more rate hike left by the Federal Reserve (Fed) eased cautious market sentiment. The yields offered on 10-year US Treasury bonds dropped below 3.50%.
Analysts at Wells Fargo see the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raising rates by 25 basis points, on what they believe will most likely be the last rate hike in this tightening cycle. They point out that incoming data indicate that inflationary pressures remain acute. They further added, “We do not think the statement will fully close the door on further rate hikes, given that inflation remains well above target. Rather, the statement likely will include an acknowledgment that further adjustments in rates are possible.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar is facing immense pressure as Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem seems not interested in raising interest rates further as inflationary pressures are consistently declining. However, BoC Governor has left room open for more rates if inflation continues to remain persistent.
On the oil front, oil prices showed a decent recovery backed by a sell-off in the USD Index and growing optimism that China’s May Day holiday will increase travel and fuel demand. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices will support the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3539
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.354
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.348
|Daily SMA50
|1.3566
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3412
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3563
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3473
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3563
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3507
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3435
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3616
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3668
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
