USD/CAD holds steady around 1.3600 mark, moves little post-Canadian jobs data

- USD/CAD failed to capitalize on Friday’s early uptick to the 1.3625-30 supply zone.
- The USD remained on the defensive amid sliding US bond yields and capped gains.
- Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit any meaningful slide.
The USD/CAD pair held on to its modest gains near the 1.3600 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the Canadian macro data.
According to the monthly jobs report published by Statistics Canada, the economy added around 953K jobs in June as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 700K. This marked a strong rebound from the previous month's rise of 289.6K, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
A weaker tone around crude oil prices, down nearly 1.5% for the day, weighed on the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and extended some support to the major. The negative factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a modest US dollar pullback from daily tops, which kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Despite concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases, the USD struggled to attract any safe-haven bids and remained on the defensive through the early North American session. The global flight to safety led to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and seemed to undermine sentiment around the greenback.
From a technical perspective, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3625-30 region before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the move towards reclaiming the 1.3700 mark. Meanwhile, the downside is likely to remain limited amid the prevalent risk-off mood.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3601
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3585
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3585
|Daily SMA50
|1.373
|Daily SMA100
|1.3824
|Daily SMA200
|1.3501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3594
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3491
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3555
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3416
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3726
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.
XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800
After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.
WTI drops to fresh weekly lows below $39 amid virus risks, IEA forecast
WTI (August futures on Nymex) extends the steep declines seen on Thursday to drops over 1.50% in the European session this Friday. The oil bears breach the 39 level to hit the lowest levels in eight days at 38.76.