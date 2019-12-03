USD/CAD: Greater downside risks emerge for the loonie – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank revised to the downside the forecasts for the Canadian dollar. They see USD/CAD at 1.3400 during the first quarter of next year and at 1.3200 during the third quarter.
Key Quotes:
“The Canadian dollar weakened in November although the low-yielding G10 currencies and AUD performed worse. However, we are beginning to see greater downside risks emerge for CAD than what we had assumed before. Previously we had a soft downward profile for USD/CAD but much of this was premised on the Fed cutting again in 2020, certainly once and possibly twice. We also assumed the BoC would ease as well. We no longer see the Fed easing again (although downside risks suggest it’s still possible) while we maintain the BoC is still likely to ease, in part reflecting the fact that the BoC has not acted as of yet despite many peers easing this year.”
“CAD is also the top G10 performing currency on a year-to-date basis helped by a relatively resilient economy. But with the US economy slowing further in 2020 and with global growth remaining subdued, we are sceptical of Canada remaining isolated from the global slowdown. Add to that the MUFG oil view of a potential supply gut putting downward pressure on crude oil prices and you have further reason to cite increased risks of greater CAD depreciation ahead than we have assumed in our previous forecasts. Furthermore, the passing of the USMCA deal in Congress is unlikely to lift CAD much given the expectations are now high that a deal will be ratified. Similarly, a US-China Phase 1 deal will only have a temporary impact given our view of a slowing US economy and the prospect of oil prices declining next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD nears 1.1100, reaches fresh weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair has spent the day pressuring the weekly high set on Monday, now surpassing it by a few pips. US President Trump keeps menacing with more tariffs several counterparts, now attacking France. Risk-off prevails.
Where's the money in the crypto market? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash
The basic concept of trading is to buy cheap and sell expensive. It is simple but in the world of trading conditions change very fast. The perception of the value of an asset changes rapidly, and with it, the price someone is willing to pay.
Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz
The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/JPY: Greenback falls below the 109.00 handle against yen
USD/JPY is easing from the November highs while trading below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. Risk-off is hurting the greenback and favoring the Japanese yen.