USD/CAD flat lines below 1.4500, looks to US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus

USD/CAD stalls the overnight pullback from a multi-year peak.

The divergent BoC-Fed outlook acts as a tailwind for the pair.

Rebounding Oil prices underpin the Loonie and cap the major.

Traders now look to the US PCE Price Index for a fresh impetus.

The USD/CAD pair finds some support near the 1.4470 region during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's pullback from its highest level since March 2020. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.4500 psychological mark and remain on track to register strong weekly gains.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to be weighed down by the Bank of Canada's (BoC) relative dovish stance and concerns about US President Donald Trump's threatened trade tariffs. In fact, the BoC decided to cut interest rates for the sixth time in a row since June and announced an end to its quantitative tightening program. Moreover, Trump reiterated his threat to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada – the top two US trade partners. This is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.

The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, manages to preserve weekly recovery gains in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish pause on Wednesday and a modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields. This turns out to be another factor lending some support to the USD/CAD pair. That said, the uncertainty over the Trump administration's economic policies caps the USD. Apart from this, a further recovery in Oil prices underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and caps the upside for the currency pair.

Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the monthly Canadian GDP and the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The latter will play a key role in influencing demand for the USD, which, along with Oil price dynamics, should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair later during the US session. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.

Economic Indicator Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY) The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Price changes may cause consumers to switch from buying one good to another and the PCE Deflator can account for such substitutions. This makes it the preferred measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish. Read more. Next release: Fri Jan 31, 2025 13:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 2.6% Previous: 2.4% Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis