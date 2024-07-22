USD/CAD flat lines around 1.3725-1.3730 area, below multi-week top touched on Friday

USD/CAD reverses an early dip to 1.3700, though the upside potential seems limited.

The US political uncertainty and dovish Fed bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive.

An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and contributes to capping for the major.

The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying following an Asian session uptick to the 1.3700 neighborhood, albeit lacks follow-through and remains below a nearly three-week low touched on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3725-1.3730 region – unchanged for the day – and the directionless intraday price move is sponsored by a combination of diverging forces.

The initial market reaction to US President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race turned out to be short-lived, which is evident from a modest US Dollar (USD) bounce. This turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the Greenback and cap the upside for the currency pair.

Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs in September and have been pricing in two more rate cuts by year-end, which is anticipated to boost economic activity and fuel demand. This assists Crude Oil prices in reversing a part of Friday's heavy losses to a one-month low, underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and contributing to keeping a lid on the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, concerns about an economic slowdown in China – the world's top oil importer – should act as a headwind for Crude Oil prices. Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's policy path before placing directional bets around the USD/CAD pair. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, due for release on Friday.

Market participants this week will also confront the release of flash PMIs, which should provide fresh insight into the health of the global economy and influence Crude Oil prices. In the meantime, the broader risk sentiment might continue to drive the USD and produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair in the absence of any relevant market-moving macro data, either from the US or Canada.