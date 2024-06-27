USD/CAD flat lines around 1.3700, looks to US macro data for fresh impetus

- USD/CAD struggles to capitalize on a two-day-old recovery trend from a three-week through.
- The Fed rate-cut uncertainty caps the upside for the USD and acts as a headwind for the pair
- A downtick in Crude Oil prices undermines the Loonie and lends some support to the major.
The USD/CAD pair seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled its goodish rebound from the 1.3620-1.3615 region, or a three-week low touched on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade near the 1.3700 mark, nearly unchanged for the day as traders now await the release of US macro data before placing fresh directional bets.
The market focus will remain squarely on the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday, which is seen as the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred inflation gauge. This will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's future policy decisions, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. In the meantime, Thursday's US economic docket – featuring the final Q1 GDP print, Durable Goods Orders, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales – will be looked upon for short-term trading opportunities.
Ahead of the key releases, the uncertainty about the likely timing of when the Fed will start its rate-cutting cycle fails to assist the USD to capitalize on the previous day's rally to the highest level since early May. The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, continues to draw support from reduced bets for a July rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC), especially after data released on Tuesday showed an upward surge in the domestic consumer inflation in May. This, in turn, is seen capping the upside for the USD/CAD pair, though a downtick in Crude Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a surprise jump in US inventories on Wednesday, which fuels concerns about sluggish demand from the world's top Oil consumer and weighs on the black liquid. That said, worries about potential supply disruptions in Russia and the Middle East should help limit deeper losses for Crude Oil prices. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair.
Economic Indicator
Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY)
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Price changes may cause consumers to switch from buying one good to another and the PCE Deflator can account for such substitutions. This makes it the preferred measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.6%
Previous: 2.7%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles near 0.6650 amid risk-off markets
AUD/USD is keeping its range near 0.6650, struggling for meaningful traction amid Asia risk-off mode on Thursday. Broad US Dollar strength offset the hot Australian inflation report, prompting the pair to give up intraday gains on Wednesday. All eyes turn to US data.
USD/JPY retreats to near 160.50 on Japanese verbal warnings, risk aversion
USD/JPY pulls back to near 160.50 in the Asian session on Thursday, eroding a part of Wednesday's upsurge. The pair is dragged down by broad risk aversion and Japanese verbal intervention, supporting the Japanese Yen. The focus now is on potential FX intervention and US data.
Gold price languishes near two-week low, seems vulnerable below $2,300 mark
Gold price struggles to register any meaningful recovery from a two-week low set on Wednesday. The Fed’s hawkish stance, higher US bond yields, and recent USD strength have acted as a headwind. Geopolitical tensions and political uncertainty help limit the downside for the safe-haven metal.
Heads up on Fetch.ai's token merger with OCEAN and AGIX
Fetch.ai announced in an X post on Wednesday that it will begin the ASI token merger with Ocean Protocol and SingularityNET on July 1. The process, which has two phases, will conclude the long-awaited token integration across the three Artificial Intelligence protocols.
Indices fall back as inflation worries return
Higher inflation in Australia has not helped matters, and raises the uncomfortable prospect that major bugbear of the past two years is set to make an unwelcome return, leading to rate hikes once again. All eyes are now firmly on Friday's US PCE data until Sunday's French elections.