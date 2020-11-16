USD/CAD faces double whammy amid weaker USD, WTI rally, attacks 1.3100

- USD/CAD flirts with three-day lows near 1.3100.
- US dollar softens on vaccine, trade deal optimism.
- WTI rallies on risk-on mood, boosting the loonie.
USD/CAD extends its corrective declines from six-day tops into the third consecutive day this Monday, as the bulls face a double whammy as they defend the 1.3100 support.
The US dollar drops across the board, as the positive developments in the coronavirus vaccine trials globally and a trade deal reached between 15 Asia-pacific nations boost the market mood.
The optimism offsets concern over the record rise in virus cases and stricter restrictions announced in the US, thereby, weighing on the safe-harbor US dollar. The US dollar index sheds 0.20% on daily basis, last seen trading at 92.57.
Another hit to the major comes from the rally in WTI prices, which helps buoy the sentiment around the resource-linked loonie. The US oil rises nearly 1.50% in Asia, as markets remain hopeful that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will extend its oil output cuts, which douse mounting oil demand concerns amid the pandemic.
Looking ahead, the broader market sentiment and the US dollar dynamics will continue to have a significant influence on the spot, as the economic calendar remains light in both the North American nations.
USD/CAD technical levels
“Of more immediate effect was the close on Monday at 1.3013, just above support at 1.3000 and Tuesday's rebound from the same level. The Wednesday close and Thursday open at the 1.3065 marked a resistance to support switch. There has been a good deal of back and forth for the last three months in the area immediate above the Friday close at 1.3143 with two weak resistance lines at 1.3175 and 1.3200 before a more substantial impediment at 1.3230, Joseph Trevisani, FXStreet’s Senior Analyst explained.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3107
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3155
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3282
|Daily SMA200
|1.3539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3173
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3116
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3151
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3171
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains below 0.7300 on mixed China's data dump
AUD/USD's upside attempts remain capped near 0.7300 following the release of mixed Chinese activity numbers. The aussie cheers the risk-on mood amid vaccine progress and RCEP trade agreement. RBA Lowe's speech awaited.
Gold challenges $1900 as vaccine, trade deal optimism downs USD
Gold looks to recapture $1900, rising for the third straight day amid a broadly softer US dollar. Coronavirus vaccine optimism and the Asia-pacific trade deal (RCEP) offset concerns over rising cases globally, weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
USD/JPY holds lower ground near 104.50 on USD supply
USD/JPY drops to mid-104s, tracking the weakness in the US dollar across the board amid a risk-on market mood. Vaccine optimism and strong economic data from Japan and China lift the market sentiment and down the dollar.
WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise
Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment. The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets. The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.
The week ahead: A new junction for risk and why the Asia-Pacific trade deal should not be feared
Over the weekend, news flow has generally provided some certainty about major world events that in non-Covid times would usually be greeted by an upswing in stocks and other risky assets at the start of the week.