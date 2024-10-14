USD/CAD eyes 1.3800 mark amid bullish USD, weaker Crude Oil prices

USD/CAD scales higher for the ninth straight day and climbs to over a two-month top on Monday.

Sliding Oil prices undermine the Loonie and lend some support to the pair amid a bullish USD.

Reduced bets for a larger BoC rate cut to act as a tailwind for the CAD and cap gains for the pair.

The USD/CAD pair prolongs its uptrend for the ninth straight day and climbs to the 1.3785-1.3790 area, or its highest level since August 7 during the Asian session on Monday. The momentum is sponsored by a bullish US Dollar (USD) and declining Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie.

The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, flirts with a nearly two-month top touched last Thursday amid firming expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, the markets are now pricing in over a 90% chance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs by only 25 basis points (bps) in November. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated and continues to boost the Greenback, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices open with a bearish weekly gap in reaction to softer Chinese inflation data released over the weekend, which pointed to a sustained deflationary trend and bods poorly with fuel demand. Furthermore, the disappointment over China's fiscal stimulus plans, to a larger extent, overshadows Friday's upbeat Canadian jobs data, which forced investors to pare bets for a larger rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC). This is seen weighing on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and offering support to the USD/CAD pair.

It, however, remains to be seen if bulls can capitalize on the move or opt to take some profits off the table ahead of the Canadian consumer inflation figures, due for release on Tuesday. In the meantime, the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns about supply disruptions from the key producing region should limit losses for Crude Oil prices. This, in turn, might hold back the CAD bears from placing fresh bets and cap the USD/CAD pair amid thin liquidity on the back of a holiday in the US and Canada.