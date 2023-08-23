USD/CAD drops towards 1.3500 as Oil price recovers, focus on US PMI, Canada Retail Sales

- USD/CAD edges lower as markets prepare for top-tier data with slightly positive mood.
- Hopes of more stimulus from China, US-China ties join softer US Dollar to underpin Oil price recovery.
- Softer US Treasury bond yields also exert downside pressure on Greenback and Loonie pair.
- Mixed outcomes for scheduled statistics can keep traders on their toes ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/CAD holds lower grounds near 1.3540 while portraying a sluggish weekly move heading into Wednesday’s European session.
The Loonie pair clings to mild losses amid a softer US Dollar and the recent improvement in Canada’s key export item WTI crude oil as markets await top-tier data from the US and Canada.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the 10-week high marked the previous day to around 103.50 at the latest while the WTI crude oil snaps a two-day losing streak by rising 0.20% intraday to $79.75 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the market’s cautious optimism joins a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields to prod the Greenback buyers, as well as underpin the Oil price rebound.
Among the major catalysts contributing to the slightly positive mood are the headlines suggesting a likely improvement in the US–China ties, due to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to Beijing, scheduled for next week. On the same line are the early-week news suggesting the US removal of 27 Chinese entities from its Unverified List, lifting sanctions from those entities and flagging hopes of improving diplomatic ties.
Furthermore, mixed US data and Fed talks also prod the DXY bulls as market participants don’t expect the hawkish appearance of Fed Chair Jerome Powell at this week’s annual Jackson Hole event. That said, the US flashed slight improvement in the US Existing Home Sales for July and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August, which in turn should entertain the USD/JPY sellers. However, hawkish statements from Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin put a floor under the pair.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields keep the previous day’s retreat from the highest level since late 2007 to 4.31% whereas S&P500 Futures rise 0.25% intraday to regain 4,410 level after reversing from a one-week high the previous day.
Looking ahead, Canadian Retail Sales for June, expected to ease on MoM but likely flashing improving the positive Core details, may direct intraday traders of the USD/CAD pair ahead of the preliminary readings of the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) and Existing Home Sales for July for the US.
Technical analysis
Multiple pin bar candlesticks on the daily chart suggest the bullish exhaustion of the USD/CAD pair. However, the 10-DMA level of around 1.3510, quickly followed by the 1.3500 round figure, act as additional checks for the Loonie pair sellers before taking control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.354
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.355
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3401
|Daily SMA50
|1.329
|Daily SMA100
|1.3387
|Daily SMA200
|1.3456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3575
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3437
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3545
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
