USD/CAD drops below 1.3750 as street anticipates an unchanged Fed policy

- USD/CAD has slipped below 1.3750 as expectations for Fed’s steady policy escalate.
- A scrutiny of February’s US inflation-linked data indicates that January’s inflation revival was a one-time blip.
- Oil price looks vulnerable above $68.00 as tightening policies for banking system by central banks could dent oil demand ahead.
The USD/CAD pair has corrected to near the critical support of 1.3750 in the Tokyo session. The Loonie asset is facing the heat as the upside momentum in the US Dollar Index has started fading now. The street is anticipating maintenance of status-quo by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week as United States inflation has resumed its softening spell meaningfully.
Scrutiny of February’s US Consumer Price Index, Employment report, Retail Sales, and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures indicate that January’s economic data was a one-time blip. The US inflation has resumed its downside journey and the joining of fears associated with the global banking crisis is stemming an unchanged policy stance on interest rates.
The odds of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed have majorly faded, however, the other school of thought is still standing with a 25 bps rate hike expectation. Citing former senior Bank for International Settlements official and ex-New York Fed research director Stephen Cecchetti, MNI reported on Wednesday, “The Fed will likely approve a quarter-point interest rate increase next week as focus shifts from strong economic data to restoring confidence in the banking system.”
S&P500 futures have recovered a majority of Wednesday’s losses in the Asian session as investors have started shrugging off the uncertainty associated with global banking turmoil after Credit Suisse’s debacle and Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has turned sideways near the immediate support of 104.60 and is expected to remain on tenterhooks ahead.
Meanwhile, the oil price looks vulnerable above $68.00 after a recovery move as tightening policies for the banking system by central banks could dent oil demand further. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices would impact the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3754
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3632
|Daily SMA50
|1.3489
|Daily SMA100
|1.3507
|Daily SMA200
|1.333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3814
|Previous Daily Low
|1.366
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3582
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3756
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
