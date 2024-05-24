USD/CAD falls toward 1.3700 as US Dollar offers gains ahead of economic data

- USD/CAD halts its winning streak ahead of Canadian Retail Sales and US Consumer Sentiment due on Friday.
- The US Dollar edges lower due to a downward correction in US Treasury yields.
- Lower WTI price puts pressure on the commodity-link Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD halts its four-day winning streak, trading around 1.3720 during the European session on Friday. However, the US Dollar (USD) advanced against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) during the earlier hours of the Asian market due to the emergence of the risk aversion sentiment. This could be attributed to the higher-than-expected Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released on Thursday from the United States (US). The data reinforced the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) of maintaining higher policy rates for an extended period.
The S&P Global US Composite PMI rose to 54.4 in May from April's 51.3, marking the highest level since April 2022. The index exceeded market expectations of 51.1. The Service PMI surged to 54.8, indicating the biggest output growth in a year, while the Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.9.
Additionally, the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes suggested that Fed policymakers expressed concerns about the lack of progress on inflation, which was more persistent than expected at the start of 2024. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stated on Thursday that the inflation outlook might not improve as quickly as market participants are hoping for.
On the CAD front, declining crude Oil prices are exerting selling pressure on the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD), as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil prices have been falling for the fifth consecutive session, trading around $77.80 per barrel at the time of writing.
Higher-than-expected US PMI data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest a delay in the Fed’s rate cuts. Higher interest rates can negatively impact economic activities in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, potentially reducing Oil demand.
Additionally, the expectation that the Bank of Canada (BoC) might cut interest rates before the US Federal Reserve could weigh on the Canadian Dollar, supporting the USD/CAD pair.
Investors expect Retail Sales data from Canada on Friday. On the US front, US Durable Goods Orders and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will offer insight into economic conditions in the United States.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3723
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.373
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3676
|Daily SMA50
|1.3647
|Daily SMA100
|1.3563
|Daily SMA200
|1.3572
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3657
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3691
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.359
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3846
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0800 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is holding ground above 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. The pair, however, stays undermined by the recent strength in the US Dollar on strong US PMI data and hawkish Fed expectations. Mid-tier US data and Fedspeak are next on tap.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2700 after downbeat UK Retail Sales-led dip
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2700 in the European session on Friday, recovery ground after a brief dip, fuelled by a bigger-than-expected decline in the UK Retail Sales data for April. The pair remains on a corrective decline from two-month highs of 1.2761 on resurgent US Dollar demand.
Gold eyes $2,310 support, as rising wedge remains in play
Gold price is nursing losses while flirting with two-week lows near $2,327 in the Asian session on Friday. Gold price extends its losing streak into the fourth straight day, remaining on track to book the first weekly loss in three weeks.
Why is Pepe meme coin rallying? What’s next after PEPE’s ATH? Premium
Pepe price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, but it might come after a correction. This short-term pullback could be used by sidelined buyers to accumulate PEPE for the next leg up.
Waning reflation appetite?
The week hasn’t been pleasant for the market bulls. On Wednesday, the FOMC minutes showed the disturbing truth that ‘many’ Fed members wondered whether keeping the rates ‘high for longer’ was sufficiently restrictive to tame inflation.