USD/CAD depreciates to near 1.4400 as improved Oil prices support the Canadian Dollar

USD/CAD faced a minor challenge of improved crude Oil prices.

Oil prices are set for weekly gains as reports suggest that European energy firms focus on Oil rather than renewables.

The Canadian Dollar may struggle due to rising expectations of the BoC easing rates to support growth.

USD/CAD remains tepid following two days of gains, trading around 1.4410 during the Asian hours on Friday. The USD/CAD pair holds minor losses as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) gains ground due to improved crude Oil prices, given Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price gains ground, trading around $69.50 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices are being bolstered by reports that major European energy companies are focusing on Oil and gas rather than renewables for short-term profits, a trend expected to continue into 2025.

Canada's GDP likely contracted by 0.1% month-over-month in November, marking the first monthly decline of the year and reflecting the central bank's recent warnings and downgraded growth projections. The government also revised its GDP forecasts downward, lowering 2025 growth to 1.7% from 1.9% and 2026 to 2.1% from 2.2%. Rising expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) may further ease rates to support growth could widen the interest rate gap with the US, diminishing the CAD’s attractiveness.

The downside of the USD/CAD pair could be limited as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground due to growing expectations of fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). In its December meeting, the Fed reduced interest rates by a quarter point and revised its 2025 projection to include only two rate cuts, down from the previously forecasted four.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against its six major peers, trades above 108.00, slightly below its highest level since November 2022. However, the upside of the Greenback could be restrained as 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds remain subdued at 4.32% and 4.57%, respectively, at the time of writing.