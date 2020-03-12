USD/CAD corrects from 4-year tops, downside seems limited amid a slump in oil prices

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD failed to capitalize on its early positive move to over four-year tops.
  • Sliding US bond yields led to some USD weakness and prompted profit-taking.
  • Weaker crude oil prices might undermine the loonie and help limit deeper losses.

The USD/CAD pair extended its intraday pullback from over four-year tops and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3755 region during the early European session.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to levels beyond the 1.3800 round-figure mark and has now drifted into the negative territory amid some renewed US dollar selling.

Falling oil prices might help limit losses

Growing market concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment and the same was evident from a selloff across the global equity markets.

The already weaker sentiment took another blow after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and the US President Donald Trump suspended all travel from Europe for 30 days.

The anti-risk flow was further reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive and prompted some profit-taking around the major.

Meanwhile, the USD failed to gain any respite from the fact that Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a broad package of proposals to help Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The pair's intraday slide of over 60 pips seemed rather unaffected by a slump in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further corrective slide.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3756
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.3775
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3378
Daily SMA50 1.3236
Daily SMA100 1.3211
Daily SMA200 1.3214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3795
Previous Daily Low 1.3682
Previous Weekly High 1.344
Previous Weekly Low 1.3315
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3725
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3706
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3637
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3593
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3819
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3863
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3932

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.13 after Trump's travel ban, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD falls below 1.13 after Trump's travel ban, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 following Trump's speech, in which he announced a travel ban on Europe and failed to impress markets with stimulus amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ECB may ease policy in its decision today.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.28 ahead of Johnson's emergency coronavirus meeting

GBP/USD recaptures 1.28 ahead of Johnson's emergency coronavirus meeting

GBP/USD has recaptured 1.28 as the US dollar weakens and ahead of PM Johnson's emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus on Wednesday only temporarily reassured investors.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Trump fails to reassure coronavirus-concerned America, stocks down, gold up, ECB eyed

Forex Today: Trump fails to reassure coronavirus-concerned America, stocks down, gold up, ECB eyed

President Donald Trump addressed the nation amid the growing coronavirus crisis and failed to provide a coherent message. He announced the banning of flights to and from Europe, excluding the UK, from Friday. 

Read more

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.

Oil News

Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters

Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters

Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures