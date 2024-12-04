USD/CAD consolidates near weekly high, around 1.4070 as traders await Powell’s speech

Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.

Traders might also await the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, which should provide more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path and influence the near-term USD price dynamics. This, in turn, suggests that any meaningful USD/CAD slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful positive traction as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech. This might further contribute to capping gains for the USD/CAD pair. However, expectations that the Fed will take a cautious stance on cutting rates amid concerns that Trump's expansionary policies will boost inflation should act as a tailwind for the buck.

Crude Oil prices consolidate the previous day's strong gains amid expectations that OPEC+ will announce an extension of supply cuts on Thursday. Adding to this, Israel's threat to attack the Lebanese state if its truce with Hezbollah collapses lends some support to the black liquid. This, along with reduced bets for a bigger rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in December, could underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and act as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.

The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a range, around the 1.4070 area during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices remain close to the weekly high, though the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.