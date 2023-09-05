USD/CAD climbs beyond mid-1.3600s, highest since April amid weaker Oil prices/bullish USD

- USD/CAD rallies to over a four-month top and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Retreating Crude Oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid a bullish USD.
- Technical buying above the 1.3600 mark also contributes to the strong positive momentum.
The USD/CAD pair catches aggressive bids following the previous day's subdued/range-bound price action and jumps to its highest level since April 28 during the early European session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-1.3600s, up over 0.50% for the day, and seem poised to prolong the recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
Crude Oil prices retreat from the YTD peak and undermine the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with the emergence of fresh US Dollar (USD) buying, provides a goodish lift to the USD/CAD pair. Weaker Chinese data revived concerns that the worsening conditions in the world's second-largest economy will dent fuel demand. This overshadows expectations that OPEC+ will extend output cuts to the end of the year and weighs on the black liquid.
Meanwhile, China's slow approach to rolling out more stimulus measures tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets. Apart from this, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, reinforced by a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, acts as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck and contributes to the USD/CAD pair's strong move up.
Despite signs that labour market conditions in the US were easing, the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps Fed rate hike move by the end of this year. The bets were lifted following the hotter-than-expected release of inflation data from South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines. This, in turn, pushes the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to over a three-month high and favours the USD/CAD bulls.
Even from a technical perspective, acceptance above the 1.3600 mark and a subsequent strength beyond the 1.3635-1.3640 hurdle validate the near-term positive outlook. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flashing overbought conditions on hourly charts and warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3664
|Today Daily Change
|0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|1.3591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3525
|Daily SMA50
|1.3355
|Daily SMA100
|1.3398
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3605
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3576
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3576
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3634
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
